What! Shah Rukh Khan's Epic Response to Dealing with 'Nonsense' in Recent Fan Interaction

MUMBAI : In the midst of the buzz surrounding his latest release, "Dunki," Bollywood's beloved Shah Rukh Khan took a moment to connect with his fans through a #AskSRK session on social media. The actor, known for his wit and candidness, responded to various intriguing questions posed by his followers.

One particular inquiry stood out, as a fan questioned Shah Rukh Khan about his approach to dealing with the 'nonsense' often written about him. The fan expressed curiosity about how the superstar manages to remain indifferent in the face of varying opinions. The question read, "How do you not react when you see nonsense written about you? Before it was magazines and news, but now everyone has an opinion. Does it affect u or u are unbothered? #AskSRK."

In his trademark style, Shah Rukh Khan delivered a heart-winning response, stating, "Ha ha u have heard the saying ‘opinions are like ______s, everyone has one!’ I work on belief not on opinions my friend. #Dunki." The actor's witty yet profound reply resonated with fans, who lauded him for his positive perspective.

Fans flooded the social media platform with reactions, with one admirer suggesting to "adopt the belief that will give you power," while another deemed him the "most valuable person." The admiration poured in, with one fan emphatically stating, "That's why SRK is a legend."

On the cinematic front, "Dunki" marks Shah Rukh Khan's third film of the year, following "Jawan" and "Pathaan." Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film boasts a stellar cast including Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochchar, and others in pivotal roles. Despite varied opinions, the film's box office performance reflects a substantial collection of Rs 123 crore in India within the first five days of its release.

As Shah Rukh Khan continues to captivate audiences both on and off the screen, his ability to gracefully handle the chatter surrounding him stands as a testament to his unwavering belief and resilience in the face of 'nonsense.'

Credit: Pinkvilla