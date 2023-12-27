What! Shah Rukh Khan's Epic Response to Dealing with 'Nonsense' in Recent Fan Interaction

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan charms fans with a heart-winning reply on how he remains unfazed by 'nonsense' written about him during a recent #AskSRK session.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 12/27/2023 - 18:01
movie_image: 
Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI : In the midst of the buzz surrounding his latest release, "Dunki," Bollywood's beloved Shah Rukh Khan took a moment to connect with his fans through a #AskSRK session on social media. The actor, known for his wit and candidness, responded to various intriguing questions posed by his followers.

One particular inquiry stood out, as a fan questioned Shah Rukh Khan about his approach to dealing with the 'nonsense' often written about him. The fan expressed curiosity about how the superstar manages to remain indifferent in the face of varying opinions. The question read, "How do you not react when you see nonsense written about you? Before it was magazines and news, but now everyone has an opinion. Does it affect u or u are unbothered? #AskSRK."

In his trademark style, Shah Rukh Khan delivered a heart-winning response, stating, "Ha ha u have heard the saying ‘opinions are like ______s, everyone has one!’ I work on belief not on opinions my friend. #Dunki." The actor's witty yet profound reply resonated with fans, who lauded him for his positive perspective.

Also Read:Hilarious! Shah Rukh Khan gives THIS witty reply to a fan who sends his hello while standing outside the actor's house

Fans flooded the social media platform with reactions, with one admirer suggesting to "adopt the belief that will give you power," while another deemed him the "most valuable person." The admiration poured in, with one fan emphatically stating, "That's why SRK is a legend."

On the cinematic front, "Dunki" marks Shah Rukh Khan's third film of the year, following "Jawan" and "Pathaan." Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film boasts a stellar cast including Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochchar, and others in pivotal roles. Despite varied opinions, the film's box office performance reflects a substantial collection of Rs 123 crore in India within the first five days of its release.

As Shah Rukh Khan continues to captivate audiences both on and off the screen, his ability to gracefully handle the chatter surrounding him stands as a testament to his unwavering belief and resilience in the face of 'nonsense.'

Also Read: Funny! Shah Rukh Khan gives a hilarious response to a fan’s wife-problem; tweets, “Mujhse meri nahi sambhalti...”

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. 

Credit: Pinkvilla 

Shah Rukh Khan Dunki #AskSRK Fan Interaction Bollywood opinions Belief Positive Perspective Legend box office Rajkumar Hirani Taapsee Pannu Vicky Kaushal Boman Irani Vikram Kochchar social media Entertainment.
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 12/27/2023 - 18:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Vanshaj: OMG! Yuvika gets accused of planning Esha’s wardrobe malfunction
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Pushpa Impossible: Shocking! Deepti’s mom slaps Ashwin
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Dhruv Tara: Threat! Shaurya’s life is in danger
MUMBAI : Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Big Twist! Vandana and Kittu get addicted to mobile
MUMBAI : ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Oh No! Avinash confronts Preeti and warns her
MUMBAI : A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
What! Shah Rukh Khan's Epic Response to Dealing with 'Nonsense' in Recent Fan Interaction
MUMBAI : In the midst of the buzz surrounding his latest release, "Dunki," Bollywood's beloved Shah Rukh Khan took a...
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
What! Shah Rukh Khan's Epic Response to Dealing with 'Nonsense' in Recent Fan Interaction
Latest Video
Related Stories
Katrina Kaif
Heartwarming! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Radiant Christmas Celebration Unveiled in Heartwarming Photos
Katrina Kaif
Wow! Katrina Kaif's Heartfelt Birthday Wish to 'Tiger' Salman: 'May You Always Be a True Original'
Salaar
Box office! Dunki sees a little drop, whereas Salaar has a solid grip, here are the collections
Orry
Stunning! Orry's Christmas celebrations with Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, among other Bollywood celebrities; Check out PICs here!
Rajkumar
Must read! With Dunki getting some decent day one collection, check out the highest opening day collection of Rajkumar Hirani movies
Komal
Exclusive! Dunki actress Komal Sachdeva shared, “When I was selected for the movie, I thought it was a big prank”