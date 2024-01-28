Really! Sunny Leone reveals she had done many odd jobs to earn money before turning 18, narrates her life story of struggle

”I love being an actress more. But I've had more fun hosting shows. I get to be very creative”
Sunny Leone

MUMBAI : Sunny Leone gained immense popularity after her stint on the Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss. She then went on to do films like Jism 2, Ek Paheli Leela and many more. The actress is also known for her amazing dance moves and some of her popular dance numbers include Baby Doll, Laila Main Laila, Trippy Trippy, Laila Teri Le Legi, Piya More, and many more.

Speaking of her fondness for being an actress, Sunny said, “I love being an actress more. But I've had more fun hosting shows. I get to be very creative. I just get to be myself and be crazy.” She further added, “I think being an entrepreneur has been with me since I was young, and this is just one more extension. I've been legally in business since I was 18 years old, and before that, I've done so many things to earn money. It's always been a part of me.”

Speaking of balancing her personal and professional life she added, “Koi choice nahi hai. Kaam toh karna padega. I love my job and love what I do. I love the idea of starting new things that I believe that I'm passionate about. So, whatever time is necessary, I give that.”

