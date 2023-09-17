Really! Vicky Kaushal reveals why wife Katrina Kaif chose the dinner menu at their wedding, “8 baje ke baad Punjabiyon ko koi farak nahi padta...”

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most loved and admired star couples of Bollywood. The couple never cease to fascinate their audience wherever they go. On the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Vicky Kaushal will soon be seen with his co-star Manushi Chhillar to promote their upcoming film The Great Indian Family. Vicky gave some interesting and hilarious insights into his 2021 wedding where no media had access.

In the latest promo, one of the show’s participants asks, “icky ji se ek sawaal hai. Shaadi ka jo menu tha woh kisne decide kia?” To this Vicky replied, “Jo nashta tha woh maine decide kia tha kyuki usme chole bhature, aloo ke parathe, ye sab must tha.”

Vicky then added, “Dinner Katrina ne decide kia. Kyuki waise bhi kisi kaaranwarsh,(enacts holding a drink) 8 baje ke baad Punjabiyon ko koi farak nahi padta kya kha rahe hain. (Dinner was decided by Katrina because for some reason Punjabis don’t care about what they are eating post 8pm).”

The Great Indian Family is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharaya and recently the film’s trailer was released. The film will hit the cinemas on 22nd September.

