Really! Vicky Kaushal reveals why wife Katrina Kaif chose the dinner menu at their wedding, “8 baje ke baad Punjabiyon ko koi farak nahi padta...”

On the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Vicky Kaushal will soon be seen with his co-star Manushi Chhillar to promote their upcoming film The Great Indian Family. Vicky gave some interesting and hilarious insights into his 2021 wedding where no media had access.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/17/2023 - 19:15
movie_image: 
Vicky Kaushal

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most loved and admired star couples of Bollywood. The couple never cease to fascinate their audience wherever they go. On the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Vicky Kaushal will soon be seen with his co-star Manushi Chhillar to promote their upcoming film The Great Indian Family. Vicky gave some interesting and hilarious insights into his 2021 wedding where no media had access.

Also Read- Wow! Vicky Kaushal talks in detail about his bond with Katrina Kaif, reveals about the 'best three days of his life'

In the latest promo, one of the show’s participants asks, “icky ji se ek sawaal hai. Shaadi ka jo menu tha woh kisne decide kia?” To this Vicky replied, “Jo nashta tha woh maine decide kia tha kyuki usme chole bhature, aloo ke parathe, ye sab must tha.”

Vicky then added, “Dinner Katrina ne decide kia. Kyuki waise bhi kisi kaaranwarsh,(enacts holding a drink) 8 baje ke baad Punjabiyon ko koi farak nahi padta kya kha rahe hain. (Dinner was decided by Katrina because for some reason Punjabis don’t care about what they are eating post 8pm).”

The Great Indian Family is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharaya and recently the film’s trailer was released. The film will hit the cinemas on 22nd September.

Also Read-Wow! Vicky Kaushal talks in detail about his bond with Katrina Kaif, reveals about the 'best three days of his life'

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-IndianExpress

Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal Tiger 3 Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Sara Ali Khan Uri Raazi Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 09/17/2023 - 19:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Jawan writer reveals about Shah Rukh Khan insisting on keeping the Alia Bhatt dialogue
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has turned out to be one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters of this year. It...
Wow! Ananya Panday talks about her beautiful bond with Jahnvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, check it out
MUMBAI: Actress Ananya Panday is currently basking in the success of her latest release Dream Girl 2, wherein she...
Looking elegant and classy is a real labour of love. Do you know how much the attire of the leading ladies of Star Plus weighs?
MUMBAI: The red carpet of the Star Parivaar Awards was an extravagant and glittery event. From Rupali Ganguly, Pranali...
What! Jawan crosses 400 Crores, on its way to beat Gadar 2's record?
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan released on September 7, 2023 and in no time, it became one of the highest...
Aww! Ridhi Dogra calls Jawan’s director Atee an “Absolute Gift!”, Read on to know why
MUMBAI:  Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated action-thriller film Jawan hit the big screens today in Hindi, Tamil, and...
What! Anurag Kashyap says he was ghosted from ‘Tere Naam’ after he made this request to Salman Khan
MUMBAI: Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars of the country, and he has a huge fan following. The actor started...
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
Woah! Jawan writer reveals about Shah Rukh Khan insisting on keeping the Alia Bhatt dialogue
Latest Video
Related Stories
Alia Bhatt
Woah! Jawan writer reveals about Shah Rukh Khan insisting on keeping the Alia Bhatt dialogue
Ananya
Wow! Ananya Panday talks about her beautiful bond with Jahnvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, check it out
Jawan
What! Jawan crosses 400 Crores, on its way to beat Gadar 2's record?
Ridhi Dogra
Aww! Ridhi Dogra calls Jawan’s director Atee an “Absolute Gift!”, Read on to know why
Anurag
What! Anurag Kashyap says he was ghosted from ‘Tere Naam’ after he made this request to Salman Khan
Sanjay
Really! Sanjay Gupta on the success of Gadar 2 and Jawan, “yeh chaar din ki chandni hai”, Read on to know why he said that