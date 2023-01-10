Really! Vicky Kaushal Spills the beans on working with wife Katrina Kaif, “I believe it will happen soon…”

Vicky and Kat have always been head turners whenever they arrive at any event or award function. They make a perfect couple and their social media pages have beautiful pics of them both.
Vicky Kaushal

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most loved and admired star couples of Bollywood. The couple never cease to fascinate their audience wherever they go. Vicky and Kat have always been head turners whenever they arrive at any event or award function. They make a perfect couple and their social media pages have beautiful pics of them both. 

Fans are eager to see Vicky and Katrina together. The former spilled the beans on it saying, “We would love to see ourselves in a movie together. But it has to happen organically and for the right reasons, not just because we are together, and there’s a curiosity about watching us in a film together”

The 35 year old URi actor further said, “I feel, when you organically fit the bill, in a real sense, that this is a perfect cast and that’s when it should happen. I believe it will happen soon. I hope it happens soon.”

Vicky was last seen in The Great Indian Family. It is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharaya and recently the film’s trailer was released. The film hit the cinemas on 22nd September.

Katrina will next be seen in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Tiger 3. 

Credit-IndianExpress 

