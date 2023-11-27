Really! When Karan Johar revealed Kajol having a crush on Akshay Kumar, netizens say, “Can't blame her”

Kajol could not take her eyes off Akshay when they worked in the film Yeh Dillagi. On The KApil Sharma Show, Karan Johar spilled the beans on how she had a crush on the actor and she kept staring at him.
movie_image: 
Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI : Kajol is one of the most talented and loved actresses of the Hindi Film industry. She has made a niche for herself and is one of the most sought after actresses by filmmakers. Akshay kumar on the other hand has also cemented his name as the action hero of the industry and there was a time when almost every actress had a crush on him including Kajol.

Kajol could not take her eyes off Akshay when they worked in the film Yeh Dillagi. On The KApil Sharma Show, Karan Johar spilled the beans on how she had a crush on the actor and she kept staring at him. He said, “Phir uske baad hum aur ek party mein mile the, jo Henna film ki premiere thi. Aur tab Kajol ko, she was having a big crush on Akshay Kumar, I remember.”

Karan added, “Toh poore premier mein wo Akshay Kumar ko dhund rahe thi aur main unka sahara ban gaya tha. Secretly shayad main bhi Akshay Kumar ji ko hi dhund raha tha. Toh I was like hum dono chal pade Akshay Kumar toh nhi mila lekin humein ek dusre ko hum mil gaye. Koi mil gaya, friendship ho gaya. Toh usise humari friendship ki shuruat hui.”

Netizens felt that is would be natural for any actress to have a crush on Akshay. Check out their comments below.\

