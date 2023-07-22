Really! When Vidya Balan replaced Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Parineeta, Saif Ali Khan said, “I would have preferred Ash…”

Did you know that Vidya was not the first choice to play Lolita in Parineeta. It was in fact Aishwarya Rai that Pradeep Sarkar was picturing in the lead.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/22/2023 - 18:05
movie_image: 
Vidya

MUMBAI: Pradeep Sarkar’s Parineeta was a huge hit when it was released in 2005. The film launched the film debut of Vidya Balan who took not just the audiences but also the director by surprise with her amazing performance as Lolita. The film also starred Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt in the lead role.

Also Read: Must Read! “This time, she is not holding the hand of her daughter”, netizens react to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's latest public appearance

Did you know that Vidya was not the first choice to play Lolita in Parineeta. It was in fact Aishwarya Rai that Pradeep Sarkar was picturing in the lead. Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra said, “When we thought of Parineeta, I immediately thought of a face like Aishwarya Rai. The character of the girl is like two men falling in love with her…so the heroine has to be bigger. But Pradeep Sarkar (director) told me about her (Vidya) I was like let me see what she can do.” He continued, “But then we tested and tried her (Vidya) and she cleared it.”

Saif Ali Khan said in an another interview to a news portal, “When I look back and visualize Parineeta, not only do I see myself, I also see Vidya Balan. I think she is mind-blowing. I would have preferred Ash (Aishwarya Rai) to Vidya. I will not be a prude and tell you that at first notice itself I knew that she will be the super star of tomorrow, no, that wasn’t what I thought.”

Also Read: Vidya Balan’s special gesture for Nakuul Mehta would melt your heart

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Koimoi 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Vidya Balan Parineeta Saif Ali Khan Dhoom 2 Sherni Dil Chahta Hai Movie News TellyChakka
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/22/2023 - 18:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss OTT 2: What! Falaq Naaz and Elvish Yadav get into a ugly fight, She calls him “Dedh Shana”
MUMBAI:  Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is doing exceptionally well and it’s been declared as the blockbuster of all seasons....
Funny! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani new promo: Ranveer Singh and Churni Ganguly’s banter once again grabs attention
MUMBAI:  The trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani had many scenes that grabbed our attention and made us laugh...
HOT! Ananya Panday sets the temperature soaring with her recent pictures from Ibiza; netizens ask, “Where is Aditya Roy Kapur?”
MUMBAI:  Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been in the news for the past few days as pictures from their vacation...
Wow! Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh all set to fly to Kolkata for launching ‘Dhindhora Baje Re’ song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
MUMBAI:  Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which is just a few days away from its release is one of the most awaited...
Throwback! When Rekha spoke about getting married to a woman, “Why Not?”
MUMBAI:  Rekha is one of the most iconic actresses we have in the Hindi film industry. She started her career as a...
Really! When Vidya Balan replaced Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Parineeta, Saif Ali Khan said, “I would have preferred Ash…”
MUMBAI: Pradeep Sarkar’s Parineeta was a huge hit when it was released in 2005. The film launched the film debut of...
Recent Stories
Rocky Aur Rani
Funny! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani new promo: Ranveer Singh and Churni Ganguly’s banter once again grabs attention
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rocky Aur Rani
Funny! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani new promo: Ranveer Singh and Churni Ganguly’s banter once again grabs attention
Ananya Panday
HOT! Ananya Panday sets the temperature soaring with her recent pictures from Ibiza; netizens ask, “Where is Aditya Roy Kapur?”
Rocky Aur Rani
Wow! Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh all set to fly to Kolkata for launching ‘Dhindhora Baje Re’ song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Rekha
Throwback! When Rekha spoke about getting married to a woman, “Why Not?”
Rohit
Exclusive! Cirkus director Rohit Shetty says, “To smile during the difficult times is an art”
Gadar 2
Must Read! Are Gadar 2 and OMG 2 going the Pathaan way?