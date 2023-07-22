Really! When Vidya Balan replaced Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Parineeta, Saif Ali Khan said, “I would have preferred Ash…”

MUMBAI: Pradeep Sarkar’s Parineeta was a huge hit when it was released in 2005. The film launched the film debut of Vidya Balan who took not just the audiences but also the director by surprise with her amazing performance as Lolita. The film also starred Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt in the lead role.

Did you know that Vidya was not the first choice to play Lolita in Parineeta. It was in fact Aishwarya Rai that Pradeep Sarkar was picturing in the lead. Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra said, “When we thought of Parineeta, I immediately thought of a face like Aishwarya Rai. The character of the girl is like two men falling in love with her…so the heroine has to be bigger. But Pradeep Sarkar (director) told me about her (Vidya) I was like let me see what she can do.” He continued, “But then we tested and tried her (Vidya) and she cleared it.”

Saif Ali Khan said in an another interview to a news portal, “When I look back and visualize Parineeta, not only do I see myself, I also see Vidya Balan. I think she is mind-blowing. I would have preferred Ash (Aishwarya Rai) to Vidya. I will not be a prude and tell you that at first notice itself I knew that she will be the super star of tomorrow, no, that wasn’t what I thought.”

