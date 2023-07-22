Must Read! “This time, she is not holding the hand of her daughter”, netizens react to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's latest public appearance

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted along with husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Have a look at a few hilarious and comments coming from netizens.
Aishwarya

MUMBAI: The Bachchan family never fails to grab attention of the audience whenever they get click around the city. We have watched many beautiful videos and seen pictures of actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, and they definitely set some major family goals.

Having said that, this latest video of the Bachchan family - Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan is getting viral all over the internet as they were clicked at the airport. Fans are showering all the love towards this family. But, there are a few who have noticed certain things, and it is surely being talked about. 

As we see, many noticed that Aishwarya is not holding daughter Aaradhya's hand this time, unlike the other times. A few also suggest that Aishwarya must do something about her style and haircut as she looks very different. 

What are your views on these comments coming for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar. 

