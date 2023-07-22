Must Read! Ranbir Kapoor’s gesture towards a poor girl impresses netizens, “How sweet...”

MUMBAI: There are very few celebs who are friendly with fans and one of them is Ranbir Kapoor. The actor along with his industry friends including Arjun Kapoor was recently spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai. Reportedly, it was a boys night out as they first went to watch Oppenheimer and later for dinner.

Well, the paparazzi clicked them while they were coming out of the restaurant, and Ranbir posed for a selfie with a fan and also shook hands with a poor girl. This gesture of the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor has impressed the netizens.

A netizen commented, “How sweet he shook hands with the lady with a baby.” Another Instagram wrote, “The way he shook hand with that lady..” One more netizen commented, “Ranbir is always nice to paps and the people waiting for him unlike his dad who used to shout or insult them.” Check out the comments below...

Talking about Ranbir’s movies, the actor will next be seen in Animal which is slated to release on 1st December 2023. The teaser of the film was released a few weeks ago, and it had received a great response. The movie was initially going to release on 11th August 2023, but it has been postponed as there’s post-production work still left. It also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.