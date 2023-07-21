Whoa! Ranbir Kapoor’s amazing physical transformation will make your jaws drop; here’s how he did it

Ranbir, who will next be seen in the gangster drama Animal, went through an unbelievable physical transformation for his fierce character in the film.
MUMBAI :Ranbir Kapoor is one of the biggest stars we have in Bollywood. While he had ups and downs in his career, he is the only actor to get two back-to-back hits after the pandemic. He is the heartthrob of India who has a massive fan following especially females who go weak in the knees seeing him dance and romance on the big screen.

Also Read-Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Ranbir Kapoor


Ranbir, who will next be seen in the gangster drama Animal went through an unbelievable physical transformation for his fierce character in the film. This was no easy feat and celebrity fitness trainer Shivohaam helped him get a chiseled and tough body for it. Spilling the beans on it, the trainer explained, “After wrapping up the shooting for ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' last year, we had a window of four months to prepare and sculpt the body we needed. The body shots were scheduled later, and the process required a lot of hard work. Ranbir was fully committed to achieving this task. We aimed to gain 12-14 kgs since his previous project, and we needed the time to do it right.”

Also Read- What! Kareena Kapoor Khan goes against cousin Ranbir Kapoor for this reason


Shivohaam further said that Ranbir needed to get a big muscular body and worked hard on intense workouts and a strict diet. He said, “Our training primarily involved weightlifting with a crossfit-style approach to creating the desired stimulus for muscle growth. We continuously increased the training intensity by altering weights, minimizing rest, increasing volume, and implementing different combinations of muscle groups in each session. The variety in our workouts kept things interesting and eliminated monotony.”

Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. It is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame and will hit the big screens on 1st December 2023.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-IndiaToday

 

 

