What! Kareena Kapoor Khan goes against cousin Ranbir Kapoor for this reason

The actress not to mention also has an envious fashion sense that has been praise worthy on several occasions.
MUMBAI :Kareena Kapoor Khan has changed the way Bollywood women in their 40’s perceive themselves. The actress not only manages her work commitments well but also balances it perfectly with motherhood and her wifely duties. The actress not to mention also has an envious fashion sense that has been praise worthy on several occasions.

Also Read- Must Read! Kareena Kapoor Khan says after she married Saif Ali Khan, it suddenly became a ‘cool thing’

Now, we all know Uorfi Javed and her risque fashion choices. There is hardly anyone who has been brave enough to walk around the streets of Bombay wearing what Uorfi wears. Kareena aka Bebo, was recently asked about Uorfi Javed’s fashion sense and this is what the Laal Singh Chaddha actress had to say.

During a media interaction Bebo said, “Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think she looks really cool and amazing,”

She further added, “The fact that she does exactly as she wants, that’s what fashion is all about – when you are comfortable in your own skin and do exactly as you, please. I just love confidence. I am a confident girl so I am all for confidence. I just love her confidence and the way she walks. Hats off.”

Also Read- Ranbir Kapoor: 'I have never felt that I'm better or worse than anybody'

When asked if she would ever wear an outfit like Uorfi’s Khan said, “I am not as gutsy as Uorfi, but I feel it’s extremely brave.”

Well, not too long ago Kareena’s cousin Ranbir had given his take on Uorfi’s fashion choices on a chat show with the Veere Di Wedding actress on Mirchi Plus and said, “I am not a big fan of this kind of fashion. But I believe that we are living in a world today where if you are comfortable in your skin…”

