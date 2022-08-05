Regina Cassandra talks about how lines are blurring between India's many film industries

Actress Regina Cassandra, who is known for her work in Telugu and Tamil films and the recent Hindi OTT series 'Rocket Boys', feels that the audience becoming more open to good content is the driving force behind different regional films going pan-India.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/08/2022 - 07:15
movie_image: 
Regina Cassandra talks about how lines are blurring between India's many film industries

MUMBAI: Actress Regina Cassandra, who is known for her work in Telugu and Tamil films and the recent Hindi OTT series 'Rocket Boys', feels that the audience becoming more open to good content is the driving force behind different regional films going pan-India.

Talking on the subject of the cultural integration of South and Hindi cinema, the actress said, "It is an exciting time to be an actor! I feel the primary reason behind the lines between regional and mainstream cinema blurring is that the audience has become more receptive."

For her, who has worked across different industries, it's an experience in itsef to witness this integration and bridging of gaps, "They are more eager to watch new content, new actors, and new storylines. I have been juggling multiple industries for a while now, but watching an integration like this is incredible!"

Meanwhile, the actress has a packed calendar for the year with releases lined up in Hindi and South. She has OTT series 'Hawks', Raj & DK's 'Farzi' with Shahid Kapoor and 'Fingerprint S2' in the pipeline.

SOURCE: IANS

Regina Cassandra Rocket Boys Hawks Raj & DK Farzi Shahid Kapoor Fingerprint S2 Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/08/2022 - 07:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Lock Upp' contestant Payal Rohatgi: Nobody ever told me to freeze my eggs
MUMBAI:  'Lock Upp' contestant Payal Rohatgi revealed in the reality show that she's unable to get pregnant due to...
Lock Upp Season 1 Finale: Congratulations! Payal Rohatgi is the first runner up of the show while Anjali Arora is the second runner up
MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's reality show titled “Lock Upp”, where 17 contestants were locked in jail, played the game, and...
Lock Upp Season 1 Finale: Congratulations! Munawar Faruqui is the winner of the show, lifts the trophy of the first season
MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's reality show titled “Lock Upp”, where 17 contestants were locked in jail, played the game and...
Mose Chhal Kiye Jaye: Oh No! Prisha pretends to be Armaan’s wife in front of Goldie, Amraan gets a warning
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s show ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ is a beautiful narrative that weaves a story...
'Lock Upp': Anjali Arora attempted suicide, says she drank phenyl
MUMBAI: Actress Anjali Arora reveals she attempted to commit suicide by consuming phenyl, on Kangana Ranaut-hosted show...
'Lock Upp': Saisha Shinde opens up on having sex with well-known fashion designer
MUMBAI: 'Lock Upp' contestant Saisha Shinde surprised everyone with her secret on the show. She revealed about her...
Recent Stories
Regina Cassandra talks about how lines are blurring between India's many film industries
Regina Cassandra talks about how lines are blurring between India's many film industries
Latest Video