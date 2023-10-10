Relief! Zareen Khan wins legal case in cheating case, actress’ arrest warrant canceled

Now, Zareen has been absolved of the arrest warrant issued against her by a Kolkata court. The warrant has now been revealed to be fraudulent and misleading statements by the investigating officer.
Zareen Khan

MUMBAI :Recently, a Kolkata court had issued an arrest warrant for Bollywood actress Zareen Khan in connection with a case of suspected infidelity from 2018. This development is very shocking. Kolkata-based event planners filed the lawsuit. After the investigating officer submitted a charge sheet, the Sealdah court issued the arrest warrant. Despite numerous summonses, Zareen failed to show up in court or submit a plea of not guilty to bail, which resulted in the creation of the warrant.

Now, Zareen has been absolved of the arrest warrant issued against her by a Kolkata court. The warrant has now been revealed to be fraudulent and misleading statements by the investigating officer. The ‘true and correct facts’ have now been unveiled due to which Zareen’s arrest warrant has been recalled. The Hon’ble High Court of Kolkata has passed an interim order that supports Zareen Khan, thus upholding justice. 

Earlier speaking to a news portal, Zareen had said, “I’m sure there is no truth to this. I’m surprised too and am checking with my lawyer. Only then will I be able to give you some clarity? In the meantime, you can speak to my PR.”

The controversy began in 2018 when Zareen Khan was scheduled to perform at a Durga Puja celebration in Kolkata. She did not appear, though, and her concert had to be canceled, disappointing both organizers and audience members. According to police, one of the event organizers reported Zareen Khan and her manager for cheating in writing, which resulted in the filing of a FIR against both of them. They were then called in for interrogation.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-DNA

