Reports state that Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani to move into this lavish Rs 70 crores house post wedding

According to reports, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will move into a house worth Rs. 70 crores post their wedding.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 16:03
MUMBAI : Currently, the most hyped wedding of this year is of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s. The couple have begun their pre-wedding festivities and are reportedly going to tie the knot tomorrow (7th February). Now reports are saying that post their wedding, the couple will temporarily move into the groom’s luxurious sea-facing home which has interiors by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife - Gauri Khan.

However, this will only be a temporary arrangement, as Sidharth has been searching for houses a few months prior to the wedding. According to reports, the actor has liked a bungalow in Juhu, which is spread across 3,500-square-foot and is worth Rs. 70 crores. After scouring across all possible options, Sidharth will finalise his dream bungalow, says reports. Apparently, he wanted a sea facing home just like his current house at Pali Hill, which has a wide view of the Arabian sea.

Also Read :  This is the reason why Sidharth Malhotra chose to have their wedding at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer Rajasthan

After reportedly dating for a few years now, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will finally get hitched in a royal wedding in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The couple has booked the lavish Suryagarh Palace for their ceremony, which has stars Karan Johar, Shahid and Mira Kapoor, Amritpal Singh Bindra, Aarti Shetty and Shabina Khan among others in attendance. Even Kiara Advani’s childhood best friend - Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal were seen arriving for the wedding festivities in Jaisalmer. A news portal had exclusively confirmed in their report that the wedding has been scheduled for 7th February, after which Sidharth and Kiara will host two receptions – one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi.

Also Read : Have a look at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's mushy pics that set major couple goals

