Revealed! Ajay Devgn finally spills beans on daughter Nysa Devgn’s Bollywood debut

MUMBAI: Star kids have always been a big part of the film industry. Celebrity kids like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Arjun Kapoor and others have marked their presence in Bollywood with their works. However, some celeb kids stay away from the limelight. One such star kid is Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter, Nysa Devgan. And the actor-couple, Ajay and Kajol are often asked about Nysa’s Bollywood debut. Now recently, the Singham actor has opened up about Nysa’s Bollywood entry.

The rumours of Nysa making her acting debut have been going around for a while now. And recently, her father and actor, Ajay Devgn was asked about the same, responding to which, the Drishyam actor shared that Nysa hadn't decided yet about her final career destination.

Ajay talked about the rumours and speculations that are being made about Nysa's acting debut. Calling this premature assumption pointless, the Runway 34 actor said that it would be Nysa's decision.

Earlier, in an interview with a news portal, Ajay revealed that Nysa had not shown any interest in the film line.

From Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, to Shanaya Kapoor, all these star kids are the next generation superstars of B-town.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in Abhishek Pathak's film, Drishyam 2.

Credit: Bollywood Shaadis



