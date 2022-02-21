Revealed! Deepika Padukone agreed to produce Kabir Khan's ‘83’ for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Actor-producer Deepika Padukone talks about the success and failures of her two films, 83, and Gehraiyaan. While 83, her own production starring Ranveer Singh, was a sports drama chronicling the victory of the Indian cricket team at the 1983 World Cup, Gehraiyaan was a deep dive into modern relationships.

As 83 released, just prior to the third wave of the Covid pandemic, it could enjoy only limited success at the box office. In an interview to NDTV, Deepika said that the film was well-received, and admitted that she was a bit ‘disappointed’ that ‘they had a third wave scare’, but she also asserted that she was sure that the film ‘will stand the test of time’ and the love of a film ‘supersedes all’.

Asked why she decided to back the film as a producer, she said it was a historic moment for India, and that the event put India on the global map. She also referred to the other historic moments at that time, including the achievements of her father, ace badminton player Prakash Padukone. Calling the World Cup win a ‘triumph of the human spirit’, she said that it was important that the story should be told.

Credit: The Indian Express