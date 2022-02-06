Revealed! Popular singer KK’s preliminary post-mortem report cites THIS as the cause of death, details inside

MUMBAI: Popular playback singer KK who was admitted to a hospital after a live concert in Kolkata was declared dead. The preliminary post-mortem report has cited the cause of death to be normal, without any trace of foul play. According to the preliminary post-mortem report, following the contracted arteries, it can be assumed that the cause of death was massive myocardial infarction. However, the exact cause of death can be ascertained only after the final report is available.

Also Read: Awesome! Ismail Darbar shares a heartwarming story about his experience with late singer KK

The detailed post-mortem report, along with chemical analysis, will be available only after 72 hours, said sources in Kolkata Police, which received the preliminary post mortem report on late Wednesday afternoon from the state-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital, where a team of doctors conducted the autopsy.

Also Read: Awesome! Ismail Darbar shares a heartwarming story about his experience with late singer KK

KK's mortal remains have reached Mumbai. The singer's funeral will take place on June 2. His relatives were in Kolkata to take his mortal remains to Mumbai. His body was kept in Kolkata’s Rabindra Sadan. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee paid her last respects to the versatile singer. His mortal remains were honoured with a gun salute on June 1 in Kolkata.

Many celebrities across Hindi and South cinema have been mourning the loss of the late singer and speaking about how KK lived and died by his music. Call it professionalism or dedication to commitment.

Credit: BollywoodLife