Revealed! Vicky and Katrina’s Sangeet details are out

MUMBAI: The time is now! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Sangeet ceremony will start in just a few hours at the Grand Six Senses Resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Both the bride-to-be and the groom have already reached the destination along with their family and close friends. The guests have been arriving throughout the day today. As the pre-wedding ceremony will start soon there have been rehearsals going on in full swing. The evening will see lots of performances from the bride, groom and their family members. The details from their sangeet have been out.

The grand stage

It’s Katrina and Vicky’s function so there will be a Bollywood dance performance. A grand stage has been prepared with the backdrop of a fort.

Also read: Flashback! Let’s take you to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s ‘Jab We Met’ story

Theme

The theme of the sangeet is Retro. The setting has been done with crystal balls that have been brought from abroad.

Songs

If the sources are to be believed, Katrina Kaif will be performing on her hit tracks like Sau Aasman, Nachde Ne Saare, and others. Well, Vicky will be performing on his favorite Punjabi songs.

Family and Friends’ performance

Katrina Kaif’s sister will be performing on some Bollywood songs along with English songs. Whereas Vicky’s brother too will be shaking a leg with his rumored girlfriend Sharvari Wagh. Not, just the family, but the close friends of the couple from Bollywood who are attending the wedding will also be performing at the sangeet.

Rajasthani Folk Performances

At the sangeet function, the guests will be entertained by Rajasthani folk performances.

Credit: Bollywoodlife

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: SHOCKING! Are Katrina and Vicky officially married?