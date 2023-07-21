Revelation! Raghav Juyal reacts on the rumours about dating Shehnaaz Gill and reveals his relationship status

MUMBAI: Actors Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill sparked dating rumours a few months ago after they filmed Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. During the film’s promotion, Salman Khan hinted at the Bigg Boss alum’s closeness with Raghav.

Since then, rumours of the two dating have been rife. However, Raghav recently clarified that Salman “cracked a joke during the promotions" and the two are not a couple.

In an interview with a news portal, Raghav said, “Shehnaaz and I have acted in the film together, that’s it. It is natural for people to ask questions about your co-actors, but no, we are not dating. I am single."

“I have three films releasing in a few months and let’s just say that I am married to my work. I want to stay single as of now and have no plans or time to be in a relationship," the dancer-actor added.

This is not the first time Raghav has addressed about the dating rumours with Shehnaaz Gill. In May this year too, the dancer called such reports ‘faaltu’ and he told another news portal that the rumours make no sense.

For the unversed, during a promotional event for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan had said, “I saw a chemistry being built between two people on set. But nothing happened, at least from one person’s end. The other one was eager.”

Talking about Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the film also starred Venkantesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari made their Bollywood debuts with this movie.

Ram Charan also made a cameo appearance in the Yentamma song of the film. However, the film failed to leave a mark at the box office.

