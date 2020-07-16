Richa Chadha: The Hindi film industry is only divided between kind and unkind people

MUMBAI: The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death was, and remains, a big blow to the film industry. The actor took his life on June 14 after reportedly succumbing to severe depression. Ever since then, there has been a wave of outrage on social media and everywhere else. Why? The debate surrounding insider vs outsider and nepotism has only escalated with a huge section of the internet blaming Bollywood bigwigs and star kids for allegedly contributing to Sushant's degrading mental health. They are also being alleged of treating the Kai Po Che actor as a TV actor and taking off all the big projects his kitty. In the midst of all this, Sushant's colleague and actress Richa Chadha, in her blog, says how the film industry is divided between kind and unkind people, irrespective of their stature.

(Also Read: Richa Chadha reveals she was called 'Anti-National' for asking when lockdown would end)

"It is being said that the industry seems to be divided between ‘insiders’ and ‘outsiders’? In my opinion the Hindi film industry and it’s entire eco-system is only divided between kind and unkind people," wrote the Fukrey actress. She added, "In the brief time that I have spent here as the first person of my lineage, my assessment is that the industry operates like a food chain. People are scoundrels when they know they can get away with it. Those who are anguished today have themselves been cruel to their subordinates. You hate your bully for not being ethical with you, while bullying someone working under you as though it is a rite of passage for them."

She continued, "There are insiders who can be kind and generous, and outsiders who are punitive egomaniacs. In the nascent phase of my career, I was often ‘cut to size’ by outsiders. It took me all my strength to recover from various forms of subtle sabotage. But this is not about me. The tragic part is that everyone here has experienced a version of this."

Sharing her two cents on nepotism, Richa stated how even star kids have to face rivalries, albeit in their own clans. "As for nepotism, it just makes me laugh out loud in real life. I don’t hate “star kids”. Why are we expected to? If someone’s father is a star, they are born into that household the same as we are to our folks. Are you ashamed of your parents ? Is it right to expect someone else to be ashamed of their parents/families/legacy? This is a hateful and nonsense argument. I am a self-made person in this business. Will you tell my children to be ashamed of my struggle to reach where I have, for instance? ‘Star-kids’ have to deal with rivalry within their own clans. Often this is an inter-generational, unforgiving and all encompassing contest," wrote Richa.

She then reminisced starting her Bollywood career with Sushant and how he used to pick her up on his bike. "Sushant and I started out by workshopping together in a theatre group. I was sharing a 700 sq ft apartment in Andheri West with a friend from Delhi. Sushant would pick me up on his bike and we would head to the rehearsal, for which I was grateful. I wasn’t poor or broke. But I can’t say money was not a consideration when I had to head out to do an ad audition for a skin brand. I would worry about my make up melting in the auto rickshaw before I even arrived. This was would NEVER happen with a ‘star-kid’, and if it does, they will be lauded for being humble enough to take the rickshaw in the first place. But I don’t resent their privilege," shared the actress.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to tellychakkar.com.

(Also Read: Richa Chadha on being famous: Lack of anonymity a big price to pay)

CREDIT: SpotboyE