RIP! Adah Sharma mourns the demise of cinematographer Kunal Aka Biryani masala

MUMBAI: The young cinematographer Kunal aka Biryani Masala passed away on Thursday. Actress Adah Sharma took to her social media account to confirm the news and posted some of her pictures with the late cinematographer from the campaign in which they have worked together.

Taking to her social media handle, Adah Sharma said, that she is in a state of shock after getting to know about the sad news of Kunal’s death. She is at loss for words so she is posting a few pictures with the talent artist.

She wrote, R.I.P Kunal @biryanimasala 26yrs old, such a kind person, such a talent. I'm at a loss of words so posting some selfies, videos from the campaigns you shot.

Take a look:

A fan commented on her post and said, The most energetic And the most brilliant And hardworking person they are Literally So sad , R.I.P om shanti. While one another user wrote, Adah, that's a very sad news to hear RIP Kunal, and I'm pressing my deep condolence to his families. A fan wrote, dah, this is a very heart broken, and a very to hear today disappointing news, I'm feeling very well sad for the 26 years old Kunal who is no more, and i still can't believe that very young guy like him has been passed away today, because its truly unbelievable. RIP Kunal, and I'm pressing my deep condolence to his families and have a very great encourage.

On the work front, Adah Sharma was last seen in the movie Commando 3. She has also worked in web series like Pati Patni Aur Panga and The Holiday. She has also appeared in the music video titled Drunk N High and Sorry Sorry.

