RIP! Art Director Nitin Desai dies by suicide at his ND Studios

Nitin has worked with well known Bollywood directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani, and others.
movie_image: 
Nitin Desai

MUMBAI: Well Known Art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai sadly passed away tragically by suicide at Karjat in ND Studios, which is a 90 minute drive from Mumbai. As per reports, Desai hung himself. He would have turned 58 on August 9th. The four time National Award winner has designed beautiful sets for films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Devdas', 'Jodha Akbar', 'Lagaan', and 'Bajirao Mastani', among others.

Nitin has worked with well known Bollywood directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani, and others. He began his ND studios in 2005 and many films have been shot there including the popular Aishwraya Rai Bachchan starrer Jodha Akbar.

After years of working as an art director and production designer, Desai began his stint in direction and production for films. He produced the film Desh Devi Maa Ashapura. He also produced the well known film Balgandharva' in 2011.

We pray his soul Rests In Peace.

