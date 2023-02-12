RIP! Bollywood legend Raaj Kumar's widow, Gayatri Pandit passed away, at the Age of 69

Raaj Kumar, whose real name was Kulbhushan Nath Pandit, had an adventurous and distinctive entry into the performing industry. The renowned actor worked as an IAS Sub-inspector in the Mumbai Police in the late 1940s before breaking into the film industry.
MUMBAI : The widow of the late, well-known actor Raaj Kumar passed away in Mumbai on November 28. The three actors Puru, Panini, and Vastavikta are her surviving offspring.

The actor's foray into the film business began by coincidence when seasoned director Sohrab Modi saw him at a Metro theater and made a film offer. After first rejecting, Raaj Kumar eventually came around to acting, making his movie debut in "Rangeeli" in 1952, which launched his brilliant career.

With his flawless performances, which included a part in the 1957 film Mother India, which was nominated for an Oscar, the renowned actor made an enduring impression on Indian cinema. He appeared in more than 70 Hindi films during the course of a career spanning more than 40 years.

His portrayal of a cancer patient in the film 'Dil Ek Mandir' earned him a Filmfare Award in the Best Supporting Actor category, recognizing his extraordinary acting abilities. In the history of Bollywood, Raaj Kumar's film contribution is still widely acknowledged and adored.

In the film Saudagar, Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar shared a screen for the first time in thirty years. It's interesting to note that outside of their sequences, they never spoke to one another while the movie was being filmed. On July 3, 1996, at the age of 69, he passed away from throat cancer.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit – Spotboye

 

