RIP !Chori Chori Chupke Chupke producer Nazim Hassan Rizvi passes away

MUMBAI :Bollywood producer Nazim Hassan Rizvi who is popular for producing the Salman Khan starrer Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, passed away at the Kokilaben Dirubhia Ambani Hospital in Andheri, Mumbai, on Monday. He was admitted to the hospital for an undisclosed ailment, a source close to the producer said.

Rizvi, was in his late 70’s and his mortal remains have been sent to his native place in Uttar Pradesh for the final rites.

Nazim has produced Bollywood films like Majboor Ladki in 1991, Apaatkal in 1993, Angarvaadi in 1998, Undertrial in 2007, CC,CC in 2001, Hello, Hum Lallan Bol Rahe Hain in 2010. He launched his son Azim in films like "Qasam Se, Qasam Se in 2011, and Laden Aala Re Aala in 2017.

Credit- TOI