RIP! Divya Khosla Kumar loses her mother Anita Khosla, pens an emotional post: “A forever void in my heart”

The Satyamev Jayate 2 actress took to her Instagram page to pen an emotional note remembering the ‘Mumma’.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 07/06/2023 - 16:59
movie_image: 
Divya

MUMBAI: Divya Khosla Kumar who made her Bollywood debut with the film Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo lost her mother Anita Khosla recently. The Satyamev Jayate 2 actress took to her Instagram page to pen an emotional note remembering the ‘Mumma’. She wrote, “Mumma 

Lost my mom sometime back leaving a forever void in my heart

I carry with me your immense blessings & moral values my most beautiful soul .. So proud to be born out of you I love you mumma 

Om Shanti 

……Daughter of Anita Khosla.”

Also Read- Divya Khosla Kumar gets injured while shooting for her next project; shares, “Need all your blessings”

Urvashi Rautela paid her respects and commented on her post writing, “Aunty was a truly remarkable woman, and her beauty extended far beyond her physical appearance. She had a warmth and kindness that touched the lives of those around her, and her love and guidance have surely played a significant role in shaping the incredible person you are today. She leaves behind a lasting legacy of love, strength, and grace that will continue to inspire all who knew her.

During this time, please remember that you are not alone.

Aunty’s memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to have known her. May her spirit bring you peace and strength as you navigate through this difficult period of grief. If there's anything I can do to support you, please don't hesitate to reach out. I'm here for you, now and always.

With deepest sympathy and warmest condolences,”

Pearl V Puri wrote, “No words can describe you pain .. but trust me .. She is and will always be there with you , for you … blessing you from above

Om Shanti “ Pulkit Samrat wrote, “Prayers and strength to you Divya..  May her soul rest in peace..”

Also Read- Gorgeous! Divya Khosla Kumar looks extremely glamorous in these traditionals

Divya Khosla Kumar was last seen opposite John Abraham in Satyamev Jayate 2.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-IndiaTVnews

Divya Khosla Kumar Anita Khosla Satyameva Jayate 2 Sanam Re Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo Yaariyan Teri Aankhon Mein Movie News T Series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 07/06/2023 - 16:59

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Progress! Sahiba takes Keerat's help to find the imposter
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Abdu Rozik turns kidnapper in his fiction show debut on Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, which is a romantic drama based in modern-day Vrindavan, has been an...
WOAH! Teaser of Prabhas starrer Salaar gets a mixed response; netizens say, “Looks like they used leftover footages from KGF 1 and 2”
MUMBAI: Prabhas’ last release Adipurush failed to make a mark at the box office. Now, all the eyes are on his next...
Hotness alert! Here are the times actress Shreyal Pandey raised temperature with her hotness
MUMBAI: Actress Shreyal Pandey has been grabbing the attention of the fans and ruling the hearts of millions, she is...
Titli: Trouble Alert! Garv and Titli's wedding in trouble, someone is out for revenge
MUMBAI: StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect...
RIP! Divya Khosla Kumar loses her mother Anita Khosla, pens an emotional post: “A forever void in my heart”
MUMBAI: Divya Khosla Kumar who made her Bollywood debut with the film Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo lost her mother...
Recent Stories
Prabhas
WOAH! Teaser of Prabhas starrer Salaar gets a mixed response; netizens say, “Looks like they used leftover footages from KGF 1 and 2”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Prabhas
WOAH! Teaser of Prabhas starrer Salaar gets a mixed response; netizens say, “Looks like they used leftover footages from KGF 1 and 2”
Sajid Khan and Riteish Deshmukh
What! When Sajid Khan and Riteish Deshmukh body shamed Vidya Balan in a viral video, angry netizens say “just wanted to look for flaws to pull her confidence down”
Arjun Kapoor
Trolled! Arjun Kapoor compares Alia Bhatt to Hollywood Legend Meryl Streep, unimpressed netizens say “how could he even write it”
Nikki Sharma
HOT! Ranveer Singh Birthday: These pictures of the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star prove that he is a thirst trap on social media
Barkha Bisht
Exclusive! “I would define my journey in one word - steady" - Barkha Bisht
Rajkumar Hirani and Aamir Khan
Wow! Rajkumar Hirani and Aamir Khan to collaborate for a biopic