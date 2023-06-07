RIP! Divya Khosla Kumar loses her mother Anita Khosla, pens an emotional post: “A forever void in my heart”

MUMBAI: Divya Khosla Kumar who made her Bollywood debut with the film Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo lost her mother Anita Khosla recently. The Satyamev Jayate 2 actress took to her Instagram page to pen an emotional note remembering the ‘Mumma’. She wrote, “Mumma

Lost my mom sometime back leaving a forever void in my heart

I carry with me your immense blessings & moral values my most beautiful soul .. So proud to be born out of you I love you mumma

Om Shanti

……Daughter of Anita Khosla.”

Urvashi Rautela paid her respects and commented on her post writing, “Aunty was a truly remarkable woman, and her beauty extended far beyond her physical appearance. She had a warmth and kindness that touched the lives of those around her, and her love and guidance have surely played a significant role in shaping the incredible person you are today. She leaves behind a lasting legacy of love, strength, and grace that will continue to inspire all who knew her.

During this time, please remember that you are not alone.

Aunty’s memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to have known her. May her spirit bring you peace and strength as you navigate through this difficult period of grief. If there's anything I can do to support you, please don't hesitate to reach out. I'm here for you, now and always.

With deepest sympathy and warmest condolences,”

Pearl V Puri wrote, “No words can describe you pain .. but trust me .. She is and will always be there with you , for you … blessing you from above

Om Shanti “ Pulkit Samrat wrote, “Prayers and strength to you Divya.. May her soul rest in peace..”

Divya Khosla Kumar was last seen opposite John Abraham in Satyamev Jayate 2.

