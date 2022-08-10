RIP! RRR actor Ray Stevenson passes away at 58

While the official social media page of RRR confirmed the news of the actor’s death. Director Rajamouli penned an emotional note for the late actor on Twitter
Ray Stevenson

MUMBAI: Irish actor Ray Stevenson who is known for his brilliant performances in films like Thor, punisher: War Zone and RRR, among others has sadly passed away. He played the role of British Governor Scott Buxton in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR.

Also Read- When SS Rajamouli told Karan Johar, “As a director I expect some gifts, sir…”, mocking the filmmaker for seeking Hindi rights of RRR

While the official social media page of RRR confirmed the news of the actor’s death. Director Rajamouli penned an emotional note for the late actor on Twitter writing, “Shocking... Just can't believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy.

My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

Fans of the actor sent their condolences on Twitter. One wrote, “Rest In Peace Sir” another fan wrote, “don’t think anybody else would’ve done a better job than #RayStevenson as #GeneralScott” One commented, “I got to know him on RRR. He captivated with his excellent performance. I hope he rests in peace.” One wrote, “Om Shanti”

Check out the post here;

Ray began his acting career in the 1990’s with European TV series and telefilms. He has been part of projects like Antoine Fuqua's King Arthur (2004), Lexi Alexander's Punisher: War Zone (2008), the Hughes Brothers' The Book of Eli (2010) and Adam McKay's The Other Guys (2010).

We pray that Ray Stevenson’s soul rests in peace.

Also Read- 'I'm touched beyond words': NTR's heart-whelming thank you note

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-HindustanTimes 

