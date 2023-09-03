RIP! Satish Kaushik passes away following a heart attack at 66

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor/director Satish Kaushik has sadly passed away following a massive heart attack on wednesday at NCR. He was 66 years old. His ten years old daughter shared this news. His body at present is at the Fortis hospital in Gurugram. Satish Kaushik died in Delhi. His body will be brought to Mumbai for the last rites.

Satish Kaushik had gone to Delhi for Holi celebration and there he felt uneasy so was taken to Fortis hospital. There doctors tried but he breathed his last. Then his body is taken to Deendayal Hospital for postmortem and then will be brought to Mumbai. Expected at around 3pm today and then last rites will be performed.

Satish Kaushik was a talented actor director who made the character Calender from the film Mr. India, iconic in Hindi Cinema.

Co-actor and friend actor Anupam Kher sent his tribute to the wonderful actor filmmaker writing on social media, “I know death is the ultimate truth of this world!” But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!”

We offer our deepest condolences to his friends and family.

