OMG! Satish Kaushik alleges that this airline cheats their customers

MUMBAI: Actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik slammed Go First Airlines for using “dubious ways” to fleece passengers. Responding to the Instagram post, the air carrier expressed regret and said the filmmaker will hear from them soon. Satish posted on Twitter about paying ₹25,000 for a middle seat on a Go First flight from Mumbai to Dehradun only to discover that the seat had been sold to some other passenger.

In a long Twitter thread comprising of six tweets, the actor wrote, “It is very very sad that @GoFirstairways has to use dubious ways to earn money from passengers. My office booked two seats (Satish Kaushik/Ajay Rai) in the first row with middle seat also and paid 25K in G8 2315 from Mum-Dehradun on 23rd June. But alas they sold the middle seat to another passenger inspite of my office paying for it.”

Also read What! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is already in the planning stage

He continued, “Mr Zubin from Go First tried to help by telling the other passenger that he will adjust him next flight since the flight was full and there was no seat but that passenger was adamant. After the fellow passenger did not get seat and flight was in hold I decided to offer the seat to him. Zubin and air hostesses who were aghast at the mistake of their own organisation thanked me. Air hostess told me that I will mail her airline office about this unfortunate glitch from their side and give you an apology. Zubin told me that I will inform the office get refund the money for that seat. I told Zubin that it will never happen and as I thought that actually happened. Zubin my office is contacting the customer care and they are saying what I expected, NO REFUND.”

Have a look.

It is very very sad that @GoFirstairways has to use dubious ways to earn money from passengers. My office booked two seats (Satish Kaushik/Ajay Rai) in the first row with middle seat also and paid 25K in G8 2315 from Mum-Dehradun on 23rd June. But alas they sold the middle — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) May 25, 2022

The actor then addressed the airline and accused them of harassing passengers, questioning their practices. Go First responded to the thread with, “Dear Satish, we thank you for reaching out to us and we regret any inconvenience caused. You will positively hear from our office soon.”

Satish Kaushik is not only an actor but also a director, producer, comedian, and screenwriter. As a film actor, he is noted for his roles as "Calendar" in Mr. India, as Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana, and as "Chanu Ahmed" in Sarah Gavron's British film Brick Lane (2007). He won the Filmfare Best Comedian Award twice: in 1990 for Ram Lakhan and in 1997 for Saajan Chale Sasural.

Also read Interesting! This is how netizens reacted to Ranveer Singh's beach-boy look

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Hindustan Times