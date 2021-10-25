R.I.P! Senior Telugu actor Raja Babu passes away at 64

MUMBAI: Popular Telugu character artist Raja Babu passed away on Sunday due to some bad health issues.

The 64-year-old was born on June 13th 1957 in Narsapupeta in East Godavari district. In the year 1995, Raja Babu made his acting debut with the film ‘Ooriki Monagadu.’ He played supporting roles in over more than 60 films and entertained the audiences.

His popular hit TV serials include Vasantha Kokila, Manasu Mamatha, Chi La Sow Sravanthi, and Priyanka.

Some of his popular characters are from the movies: Samudram, Murari, Aadavari Maatalaku Ardhaale Verule, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Malli Raava, Sreekaram, Brahmotsavam, and Bharat Ane Nenu.

Raja Babu is survived by his wife and three children.

Tollywood actors and directors who are close to Raja Babu, were saddened by his untimely death. A few celebs expressed their deep sympathies to Raja Babu family members.

Credit: Hindustan Times