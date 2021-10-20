Must Read! Here are the most expensive things owned by super star Rajinikanth

MUMBAI : Superstar Rajinikanth who is known for his versatility, his style and swag, does not need any introduction not only at the national level but also at the international level. We have seen some amazing projects coming from the side of the actor and winning the hearts of the fans or across the globe. No doubt the fans just eagerly wait to see the smallest glimpse on the actor and his lifestyle.

In spite of being a superstar Rajinikanth leads a simple life and he is no doubt very down to earth. But there are few of the expensive things which are owned by the actor which blow your mind.

So today we are going to discuss these expensive things owned by the superstar Rajinikanth.

1. Bungalow worth Rs. 25 crores

We all know that celebrities love to live lavish lives and so does Rajinikanth. The house where a superstar stays becomes the hotspot of the city. Rajnikant stays in a bungalow for rupees 25 crore in Chennai.

2. Limousine (Car)

We have seen many celebrities owning some of the luxurious cars in the town. Many of the fans remember the car owned by their favorite superstar. Superstar Rajinikanth has one of the best cars in all of Bollywood and other regional cinema, the actor owns a Limousine, which is a luxury vehicle driven by chauffeur, it is a custom made car worth Rs. 22.8 crores.

3. Mercedes G Wagon (Car)

Superstar Rajinikanth just loves to collect some luxury and expensive cars. Apart from Luminous, the actor also has a Mercedes G Wagon which is worth Rs. 2.8 crores. Indeed the actor is a luxurious car collector.

4. Rolls-Royce Ghost

Looking at the collection which is owned by superstar Rajinikanth in no doubt we can easily say that he is a luxurious car lover and here is another car which is in the garage of legendary actor Rajinikanth. He also has a Rolls-Royce Ghost worth Rs. 6.9 crores.

5. Rolls-Royce Phantom

Another gem from the garage of the superstar Rajinikanth is Rolls-Royce Phantom. This car indeed makes his garage look more lavish and prestigious. Rajnikant owns this car which is custom made and worth Rs. 16.5 crores.

So these are the few expensive things which are owned by the superstar Rajnikant, what are your views on this? Do let us know in the comment section.

