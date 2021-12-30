R.I.P: Successful Bollywood producer Vijay Galani passes away

MUMBAI: Vijay Galani was a very successful producer who knew the business model of Bollywood. Galani was also very close to many leading actors. Vijay's filmography as a producer includes Suryavanshi (1992), Achanak (1998).

(Also Read: Shocking! Imlie and Chikoo Ki Mummy Door Ki have this throwback connection!)

The Producer passed away, he was in his late 50s. The death was sudden, it happened on Wednesday night. The end came in London, ETimes has it that Galani had travelled to the UK a few days back. We have learnt that he was detected with cancer and had flown out from India for his treatment.

In 2010, Galani backed Salman Khan starrer 'Veer', which also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff, Zareen Khan, Sohail Khan. His last production venture was 'The Power', starring Vidyut Jammwal, Shruti Haasan, Zakir Hussain, Prateik Babbar, Sachin Khedekar and Jisshu Sengupta. This action entertainer was streamed on an OTT platform in January this year.

Further details are awaited. May Vijay Galani's soul rest in peace.

(Also Read: OMG! The mandap is all set in Sasural Simar Ka 2! Check out these behind-the-scenes photos from the sets)

CREDIT: TOI