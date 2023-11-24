RIP! Tanishaa Mukerji mourns the death of ex-boyfriend Armaan Kohli's father, Raj Kumar Kohli

MUMBAI : The actress Tanishaa Mukerji, who is presently appearing in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, expressed her sorrow at the death of Raj Kumar Kohli, the father of her Bigg Boss 7 co-contestant and former boyfriend Armaan Kohli. The seasoned director suffered a heart attack and died on Friday, November 24. He was ninety-three.

On Friday afternoon, Tanishaa reposted a post shared by Raj Kumar Kohli's nephew RRaj Anand on her official Instagram account. His post's caption said, "My uncle Raj Kumar Kohli left for his heavenly adobe today 24th November 2023. We will always remember him through his movies Gora aur Kaala, Nagin, Jaani Dushman, Naukar Biwi ka and many more. OM SHANTI."

Tanishaa reshared the picture on her Instagram story, writing "RIP," along with the emoticon of folded hands. The director-producer reportedly went to take a shower on Friday morning. When he didn't return for a while, Armaan smashed down the door and discovered his father lying on the floor. According to additional reports, Raj Kumar Kohli was taken to a hospital right away and was declared dead by doctors.

The director is well renowned for his widely watched movies, which include Badle Ki Aag, Pati Patni Aur Tawaif, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, Nagin, and Naukar Biwi Ka.

Among his most prominent films is Nagin (1976), a fantasy-horror film starring Sunil Dutt, Feroz Khan, Jeetendra, Sanjay Khan, Rekha, Mumtaz, Kabir Bedi, and Reena Roy. It was quite popular and turned into a classic.

After making an appearance together on Bigg Boss 7, the stars began dating. But in 2014, they made the mutually agreed-upon decision to call it quits. It was previously stated that Ajay Devgn, Tanishaa's brother-in-law, sister Kajol, and mother Tanuja were against the relationship.

