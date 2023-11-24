RIP! Tanishaa Mukerji mourns the death of ex-boyfriend Armaan Kohli's father, Raj Kumar Kohli

Tanishaa reshared the picture on her Instagram story, writing "RIP," along with the emoticon of folded hands. The director-producer reportedly went to take a shower on Friday morning. When he didn't return for a while, Armaan smashed down the door and discovered his father lying on the floor.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 11/24/2023 - 18:24
movie_image: 
Tanishaa Mukerji

MUMBAI : The actress Tanishaa Mukerji, who is presently appearing in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, expressed her sorrow at the death of Raj Kumar Kohli, the father of her Bigg Boss 7 co-contestant and former boyfriend Armaan Kohli. The seasoned director suffered a heart attack and died on Friday, November 24. He was ninety-three.

Also read: Trolled! “How can she be comfortable after wearing this”, netizens react to Tanishaa Mukerji's outfit

On Friday afternoon, Tanishaa reposted a post shared by Raj Kumar Kohli's nephew RRaj Anand on her official Instagram account. His post's caption said, "My uncle Raj Kumar Kohli left for his heavenly adobe today 24th November 2023. We will always remember him through his movies Gora aur Kaala, Nagin, Jaani Dushman, Naukar Biwi ka and many more. OM SHANTI."

Tanishaa reshared the picture on her Instagram story, writing "RIP," along with the emoticon of folded hands. The director-producer reportedly went to take a shower on Friday morning. When he didn't return for a while, Armaan smashed down the door and discovered his father lying on the floor. According to additional reports, Raj Kumar Kohli was taken to a hospital right away and was declared dead by doctors.

The director is well renowned for his widely watched movies, which include Badle Ki Aag, Pati Patni Aur Tawaif, Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, Nagin, and Naukar Biwi Ka.

Among his most prominent films is Nagin (1976), a fantasy-horror film starring Sunil Dutt, Feroz Khan, Jeetendra, Sanjay Khan, Rekha, Mumtaz, Kabir Bedi, and Reena Roy. It was quite popular and turned into a classic.

After making an appearance together on Bigg Boss 7, the stars began dating. But in 2014, they made the mutually agreed-upon decision to call it quits. It was previously stated that Ajay Devgn, Tanishaa's brother-in-law, sister Kajol, and mother Tanuja were against the relationship.

Also read:Gorgeous! Tanisha Mukherji looks stunning in these sarees, take a look

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Free Press Journal

Tanisha Mukherji Bollywood Tamil Telugu Kajol Tanuja sssshhh...sarkar Bigg Boss 7 lifestyle fashion Instagram Badle Ki Aag Pati Patni Aur Tawaif Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani Nagin Naukar Biwi Ka Ajay Devgn TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 11/24/2023 - 18:24

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! When Salim Khan opened up about marrying Salma and Helen, “Never mind if…”
MUMBAI: Sean 'Diddy' Combs is embroiled in ongoing legal challenges. Following the resolution of a lawsuit with his ex-...
RIP! Tanishaa Mukerji mourns the death of ex-boyfriend Armaan Kohli's father, Raj Kumar Kohli
MUMBAI : The actress Tanishaa Mukerji, who is presently appearing in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, expressed her sorrow at the...
What! Ranbir Kapoor reveals why he ran into the bathroom and locked himself there for sometime after hearing the script of Animal, “I was so scared…”
MUMBAI : Ranbir Kapoor is one of the biggest stars in the Hindi film industry today. He started his journey with...
Exclusive! “Mrs. Sharma became my life…” Lubna Salim on playing the role of Madhu in The Aam Aadmi Family
MUMBAI : There are times when some actors leave a mark with their characters and one of the actors is Lubna Salim who...
Wow! From a healthy breakfast to a swim in the sea, Vija Verma gives a breathtaking glimpse of his Maldives holiday, check it out
MUMBAI: Having paved a long path in the entertainment industry, Vijay Varma is an actor who arrived with a different...
Congratulations! Paris Hilton welcomes second child- a baby girl; names her London, check out adorable pictures
MUMBAI: Businesswoman, American media personality and Hilton heiress, Paris Hilton has lots to celebrate as she...
Recent Stories
Tanishaa Mukerji
RIP! Tanishaa Mukerji mourns the death of ex-boyfriend Armaan Kohli's father, Raj Kumar Kohli
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ranbir Kapoor
What! Ranbir Kapoor reveals why he ran into the bathroom and locked himself there for sometime after hearing the script of Animal, “I was so scared…”
Alia Bhatt
Aww! Ranbir Kapoor shows off his new tattoo in a viral video and it has a special connection with daughter Raha
Ananya Panday
Wow! Ananya Panday gives us a glimpse of her new home designed by Gauri Khan
shahid kapoor
What! Shahid Kapoor’s bike crashes, check out the viral video inside
Ranbir Kapoor
Netizens React! The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol starrer Animal has created a lot of hype, “He knows the pulse….Sandeep Reddy Vanga” – Netizens, check out the reactions and reviews of netizens inside
Ghoomer
Exclusive! Saiyami Kher on ZEE5's Ghoomer: Breaking Barriers in Women's Sports Films