Trolled! “How can she be comfortable after wearing this”, netizens react to Tanishaa Mukerji's outfit

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji is receiving negative comments with regards to her outfit. Have a look at the comments.
Tanishaa Mukerji

MUMBAI: Actress Tanishaa Mukerji has been one of the major head turners in the film industry. With her cuteness and looks, she created a huge fan base for herself. Indeed, the actress is less to be seen in movies, but her social media game is strong.

Having said that, this new video her is getting viral all over the internet as she was seen attending Manish Malhotra's event. Indeed, the actress is looking supremely hot in her outfit. But there are few who are trolling her for the same. 

As we see, many suggest that the outfit is not appropriate for a public event. A few taunt her, saying that she only knows to flaunt and not act. They also doubt if the actress is comfortable in her outfit. 

What are your views on the actress and her outfit? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar. 

