WOAH! Zahrah S Khan steals the show at a recent event; netizens keen about the Vrushabha actress

MUMBAI: In 2013, a movie titled Aurangzeb starring Arjun Kapoor in the lead role had hit the big screens. The film had received positive reviews, but didn’t do a great business at the box office. The movie marked the acting debut of Sasha Agha Khan, daughter of veteran actress Salma Agha. But, later Sasha was not seen in any movies.

Sasha turned her ways towards music and has sung many songs, and now, she uses the name Zahrah S Khan. A few days ago, it was announced that Zahrah will be making her acting comeback with the Telugu-Malayalam bilingual film Vrushabha which will be dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi.

Recently, at Manish Malhotra’s fashion show, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Zahrah S Khan were clicked together. While Zahrah was walking forward, Janhvi and Khushi were walking behind, and the video of the same has made it to social media.

Well, in the comments section, netizens are commenting about Zahrah and more than the Kapoor sisters, they are keen to know about her. A netizen commented, “Who is the first girl omg she looks beautiful than Kapoors.” Another Instagram user commented, “The girl in front looks more beautiful than these three.” One more netizen commented, “Who is that first girl dam need to nw her name.” Check out the comments below...

Zahrah is yet to make a mark as an actress, and netizens being keen about her is surely a surprising thing.

