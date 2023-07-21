WOAH! Zahrah S Khan steals the show at a recent event; netizens keen about the Vrushabha actress

Zahrah S Khan was recently spotted at an event and the actress-singer grabbed everyone’s attention. She even stole the show from Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 07/21/2023 - 17:39
movie_image: 
Zahrah S Khan

MUMBAI: In 2013, a movie titled Aurangzeb starring Arjun Kapoor in the lead role had hit the big screens. The film had received positive reviews, but didn’t do a great business at the box office. The movie marked the acting debut of Sasha Agha Khan, daughter of veteran actress Salma Agha. But, later Sasha was not seen in any movies.

Sasha turned her ways towards music and has sung many songs, and now, she uses the name Zahrah S Khan. A few days ago, it was announced that Zahrah will be making her acting comeback with the Telugu-Malayalam bilingual film Vrushabha which will be dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi.

Also Read: WOAH! Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in a shimmery outfit; but here’s why netizens are trolling her

Recently, at Manish Malhotra’s fashion show, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Zahrah S Khan were clicked together. While Zahrah was walking forward, Janhvi and Khushi were walking behind, and the video of the same has made it to social media.

Well, in the comments section, netizens are commenting about Zahrah and more than the Kapoor sisters, they are keen to know about her. A netizen commented, “Who is the first girl omg she looks beautiful than Kapoors.” Another Instagram user commented, “The girl in front looks more beautiful than these three.” One more netizen commented, “Who is that first girl dam need to nw her name.” Check out the comments below...

2222

Zahrah is yet to make a mark as an actress, and netizens being keen about her is surely a surprising thing.  

Also Read: Bawaal review! Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan starrer sends out a beautiful message

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Zahrah S Khan Vrushabha Arjun Kapoor Sasha Agha Khan Salma Agha Janhvi Kapoor Khushi Kapoor Aurangzeb Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 07/21/2023 - 17:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! “Looks like Indian star wars” Prabha’s Project K teaser gets mixed review
MUMBAI: Much talked about movies of Prabhas is Project K that is Kalki 2898 AD, the movie which also has Deepika...
The Evolution of Emojis
MUMBAI: I. IntroductionIn the era of digital technology, communication has undergone a significant transformation. ...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Destruction! Samar plays his next trick, Samvendra becomes target
MUMBAI: Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Oh No! Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal falls prey to piracy
MUMBAI:Bawaal starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor and directed by Nitesh Tiwari has skipped theatrical release. It...
BARC Ratings: Imlie sees a drop in ratings out of the top five shows; Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav enters the top ten shows; Kumkum Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi sees drops; Anupama tops the list; followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, YHC and Faltu
MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which...
Katha Ankahee: Interesting! Will Viaan be the one Katha shares her every problem with?
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
Prabha
Must Read! “Looks like Indian star wars” Prabha’s Project K teaser gets mixed review
Latest Video
Related Stories
Prabha
Must Read! “Looks like Indian star wars” Prabha’s Project K teaser gets mixed review
BAWAAL POSTER
Oh No! Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal falls prey to piracy
Tiger 3
Woah! Leaked pics from the sets of Tiger 3 spark rumours, have a look
Watch Video
Hilarious! Kalki 2898 AD actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan’s banter goes VIRAL – Watch Video
Gadar 2
What! Gadar 2 trailer release preponed? Read more
Ranbir
Throwback! Ranbir Kapoor recalled the time his late father Rishi Kapoor fought with him during the making of Brahmastra