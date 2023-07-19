WOAH! Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in a shimmery outfit; but here’s why netizens are trolling her

MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor always puts her best foot forward when it comes to her red-carpet appearances. She surely knows how to carry the outfit that she wears. Recently, she was clicked at the premiere of her movie Bawaal which is to release on Amazon Prime Video on 21st July 2023.

Janhvi opted to wear a shimmery gown with a long trial and looked stunning in it. While she was posing for the paparazzi, someone came and adjusted her trail and a few netizens are not happy with the outfit.  

A netizen commented, “Ye pata nahi aajkal ka bollywood ka style, fashion konsa hai ye jo kapde upar dakhny bajaay vo to pura niche he failayky rakha hai jo pura rasta saff kr raha hai our ye dekhakr kush ladkiya fashion ke naam pe Kis chiz bhi pehan leti hai jii.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Yeh kya fashion hai piche se pocha lagate hue aate ho.”

One more netizen commented, “Yesi dress banane se kya fayada jisko samhalne wala koi dusra ho or bahr chale pr kachra saf kare,,, band kr do ab yesi dress bana.” Check out the comments below…

Well, what do you have to say about Janhvi’s outfit? Let us know in the comments below…

Talking about her movies, apart from Bawaal, Janhvi has Mr & Mrs Mahi, Ulajh, and Devara lined up. Mr & Mrs Mahi is slated to release in March next year, and the release date of Ulajh is not yet announced.

Meanwhile, Devara, which will mark Janhvi’s Telugu debut, is slated to release on 5th April 2024. The movie stars Jr NTR as the male lead, and while it is a Telugu film, it will be dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

