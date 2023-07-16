What! Jahnvi Kapoor took this gesture of Varun Dhawan personally; latter justifies his actions

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are currently busy promoting their upcoming film Bawaal. Varun and Janhvi, who are working together for the first time, had an unique experience on set.
MUMBAI :  Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are currently busy promoting their upcoming film Bawaal. Varun and Janhvi, who are working together for the first time, had an unique experience on set. Varun revealed that he didn’t speak to Janhvi for a month, which initially bothered her, but he had his reasons for doing so. 

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Varun said that initially, at least for the first one month when they went on set, he tried this thing where he didn't communicate with her much. This is because he felt that they'll become friends just like that. Hence, he decides to be aloof and cold. He talked to everyone else but her, purposely. He felt that it might evoke something in her and something in him when they were doing scenes of that nature. 

He added that Nitesh Tiwari was on this. And then eventually, he told her after 20 days. Then she realised it, otherwise she took it personally. He did it selfishly but it helped both of us at that time, he feels. Actually, in the film, how gradually the couple got to know each other, they also got to know each other gradually, which was interesting. Reacting to Varun’s comments, director Nitesh Tiwari said, “I didn’t really notice. I honestly don’t mind which schools you guys are from, as long as I get my shot. I think I got that."

The actors recently promoted the film in Dubai. The film is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 21.

Credits - The Indian Express 

 

