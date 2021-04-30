Rishi Kapoor death anniversary: These were the five best roles of the late actor

MUMBAI: Bollywood is yet to find a replacement for Rishi Kapoor's charm, which he enjoyed in the the prime of his career. He then transitioned to author-backed roles during his second innings.

Rishi, who made his acting debut at the age of 15 in Mera Naam Joker, became an overnight sensation with Bobby. What followed was a filmography comprising hits like Khel Khel Mein, Kabhi Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Hum Kisise Kum Naheen, Kabhi Kabhi, Prem Rog, Heena, Damini, Bol Radha Bol, and Deewana.

He had a huge fan following and was among the finest gems we had in the industry.

On the occasion of his first death anniversary, let us remember some of his best work. Here are the top 5 performances of the late actor.

1. Karz

Directed by the showman of Bollywood, Subhash Ghai, Karz was one of the most loved movies in Bollywood history. Rishi Kapoor as Monty Oberoi in the movie was loved by the fans, and the story of reincarnation and revenge was highly appreciated.

2. Mulk

The next one is Anubhav Sinha directorial Mulk. Rishi Kapoor in the role of advocate Murad Ali Mohammed impressed all of us.

3. 102 not out

Also starring Amitabh Bacchan alongside Actor Rishi Kapoor, 102 Not Out is another masterpiece, which was loved by fans. The actor was loved as the son of Big B in the movie.

4. Agneepath

One of the most loved roles of the late actor Rishi Kapoor was of Rauf Lala from the movie Agneepath, which has Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra. The actor's negative character in the movie overshadowed everyone and is known as one of his best works.

5. Kapoor and sons

Another mindblowing performance by Rishi Kapoor was in the movie Kapoor and Sons. It also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, and Fawad Khan and was directed by Shakun Batra. Rishi Kapoor as the head of the family Amarjeet Kapoor was loved by fans in the movie.

Indeed, It is a big loss to Bollywood that the actor is no more.

Rishi Kapoor died on 30th April 2020 after two years of battling with cancer.

