Rishi Kapoor is 'reunited with his most favourite person'

06 May 2020 07:12 PM

MUMBAI: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of the late actor Rishi Kapoor, has shared a couple of throwback photographs of her father.

Riddhima took to Instagram Stories and shared the couple of monochrome pictures. The first image has Rishi holding his mother, the late Krishna Raj Kapoor's hand while dancing.

Captioning the image, Riddhima wrote: "Reunited with his most favourite person."

The other image seems to be from Rishi and Neetu Singh's wedding celebrations.

Earlier, Riddhima had shared a throwback family photograph from her childhood days.

She arrived in Mumbai from New Delhi on May 2 by road to be with her mother and Ranbir Kapoor. Riddhima did not get permission to fly down due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, and could not be in Mumbai on time to attend her father's last rites.

Riddhima came along with her daughter Samara.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday morning after battling with cancer. The last rites were performed at around 4 pm in the city's Chandanwadi crematorium.

