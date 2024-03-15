This rising star to be part of Arshad Warsi and Tigmanshu Dhulia’s next - Exclusive

Actor Jatin Goswami who has been getting lot of love for his movies over the time is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Yash that will have Atshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 03/15/2024 - 17:59
Jatin Goswami

MUMBAI : With the Rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made in terms of movies and series and now keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of entertainment we are back.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Jatin Goswami will seen in the upcoming movie titled Yash, yes you heard right actor Jatin Goswami who was seen and loved in The First Case (2022), Bombay Summer (2009) and Anek (2022) and who is all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Patna Shuklla is now all set to share screen space with the actor Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi in the movie titled Yash.

The movie Yash is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and the cop-dacoit thriller is inspired by the true events of a selfless and dynamic young IPS officer from Uttar Pradesh who puts his life on the line to serve valiantly.

Well, the detailed information about the character played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer with the movie.  

What are your views on this news, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

