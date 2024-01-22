Must Read! Arshad Warsi Reflects on Challenging Childhood: "Fought My Way Through Life"

MUMBAI: Arshad Warsi, the acclaimed actor currently serving as a judge on 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa,' opens up about the difficulties he faced during his childhood. Born in Mumbai to musician Ahmed Ali Khan, Arshad experienced constant relocations, starting school in a boarding school in Nashik.

Reflecting on his early life, Arshad recalls a perplexing situation where his family would shift homes every time he returned from boarding school. At the young age of 10-12, he navigated a cycle of uncertainty without fully understanding the reasons behind the constant changes.

Arshad emotionally shares, "We were always told stories that there was some renovation going on there, and we would stay here for a few days, then go back. I would go back and forth, and each time the house would get smaller."

The challenges escalated when Arshad lost his parents at the tender age of 16-17, forcing him to bring himself up and navigate the complexities of life. Despite the hardships, he embraced the difficulties, finding a unique perspective on life.

"I brought myself up, connecting the dots and fighting my way through life. It wasn't an easy life. And you know what, I look at life from a different perspective. If my life had been easy, I wouldn't have enjoyed it," adds the actor known for his roles in 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S' and others.

Arshad Warsi's journey reflects resilience and the ability to find joy in the face of adversity, shaping the unique perspective he carries today.

