Must Read! Arshad Warsi Reflects on Challenging Childhood: "Fought My Way Through Life"

Actor Arshad Warsi shares poignant memories of a challenging childhood marked by constant relocation and the loss of his parents, emphasizing the resilience that shaped his journey.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/22/2024 - 05:00
movie_image: 
Arshad

MUMBAI: Arshad Warsi, the acclaimed actor currently serving as a judge on 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa,' opens up about the difficulties he faced during his childhood. Born in Mumbai to musician Ahmed Ali Khan, Arshad experienced constant relocations, starting school in a boarding school in Nashik.

Reflecting on his early life, Arshad recalls a perplexing situation where his family would shift homes every time he returned from boarding school. At the young age of 10-12, he navigated a cycle of uncertainty without fully understanding the reasons behind the constant changes.

Arshad emotionally shares, "We were always told stories that there was some renovation going on there, and we would stay here for a few days, then go back. I would go back and forth, and each time the house would get smaller."

Also Read: Shocking! Did you know? Arshad Warsi confesses thought of his ‘Career Would End’ after playing Circuit’s role in Munna Bhai MBBS; Says ‘I thought it would be the last film of my career…’

The challenges escalated when Arshad lost his parents at the tender age of 16-17, forcing him to bring himself up and navigate the complexities of life. Despite the hardships, he embraced the difficulties, finding a unique perspective on life.

"I brought myself up, connecting the dots and fighting my way through life. It wasn't an easy life. And you know what, I look at life from a different perspective. If my life had been easy, I wouldn't have enjoyed it," adds the actor known for his roles in 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S' and others.

Arshad Warsi's journey reflects resilience and the ability to find joy in the face of adversity, shaping the unique perspective he carries today.

Also Read:What! Arshad Warsi on being replaced in a film without his knowledge: “I would end up having a fight with the makers”

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Prokerala 

    
 

Arshad Warsi childhood Difficulties Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Resilience Challenges personal journey TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/22/2024 - 05:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Ranbir
Lovely! Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s UNSEEN photos from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' set take the internet on storm; Fans react!
Richa
Amazing! Richa Chadha Takes Center Stage at Sundance: Entertainment, Activism, and the Power of Voices
Adirurush
Fascinating! THIS world's most expensive film has a budget of more than Adirurush, Pathaan, Jawan, Animal, Salaar, Pushpa, and RRR
Adirurush
Fascinating! THIS world's most expensive film has a budget of more than Adirurush, Pathaan, Jawan, Animal, Salaar, Pushpa, and RRR
Katrina
Must read! Katrina Kaif opens up about her interest in playing negative roles and period films; Says 'I would love to explore diverse characters'
Love
Must Read! Ugliest Celebrity Breakups: Tales of Love Turned Sour in the Glamorous World