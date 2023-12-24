Shocking! Did you know? Arshad Warsi confesses thought of his ‘Career Would End’ after playing Circuit’s role in Munna Bhai MBBS; Says ‘I thought it would be the last film of my career…’

MUMBAI: Arshad Warsi once spoke on his early hesitation to take on the iconic role and is famous for playing Circuit in the hit movie Munna Bhai MBBS. Warsi stated in an interview with Siddharth Kannan that he was certain it would be the end of his professional life.

Warsi revealed that even actor Makarand Deshpande turned down the role, labelling the character as "bad." Despite his initial hesitation, Warsi accepted the chance because he personally liked and was impressed by filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.

"I knew yeh film karne ke baad, meri zindagi barbaad hai (I thought my career would be over because of this film)." Warsi expressed his early doubts by saying, "I thought it would be the last film of my career… Even if the film became a hit, I’d get nothing, and if it flopped, I’d get nothing."

Despite acknowledging the role's unconventionality, he believed in Hirani's concept. Warsi expressed his gratitude for the plot and his faith in Rajkumar Hirani despite the uncertainty. Considering the possibility of failure, he chose to welcome the unexpected journey because he had faith in the director's ability.

He said, "I liked Raju. He was a good man and a good director, and I liked the story. I liked the film." Munna Bhai In addition to reviving Sanjay Dutt's career, MBBS made Rajkumar Hirani an established director in Bollywood. The popularity of the movie made Lage Raho Munna Bhai, which expanded its cultural influence.

Credit-Times Now