Ritesh Sidhwani provides us with a perfect compound of commercial and creative elements in his movies. Find out why!

MUMBAI: Ritesh Sidhwani always has his head held high because of his content driven and highly relatable movies. His films have provided us with meaningful plots and stories which have also registered themselves as back to back box-office hits.

The ace producer’s last release, Gully Boy earned a tremendous amount of recognition and helped the underground rap scene to flourish in India. It was the ideal representation of the modern rap scene. It taught us how inspiration is everywhere. It also proved to be a commercial success as it won 13 awards at the 65th Filmfare Awards, the most awards for a single film in a year, alongside, the film won 12 awards at 26th Screen Awards and 9 awards in Zee Cine Awards.

Ritesh Sidhwani also co-produced the critically acclaimed film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara alongside Farhan Akhtar. The film touched heights that broke the roof! The film won several regional awards. But most importantly, the film taught us several things like how life is too short so we have to make most of each moment in the present or how we should dare to do things or die in fear. The film was also a perfect homage to friendship.

The producer also worked on other significant projects that are impeccable and the films have registered gigantic box office hits and created quite a frenzy on social media for its mind boggling plot.

Ritesh's films are proof of his versatility and are an ideal example of how one can bring together certain components which will make a film a creative and a commercial super-hit.

Ritesh's stupendous production house Excel Entertainment has a host of projects lined up this year like Toofaan and KGF Chapter 2.