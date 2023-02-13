Rumoured Bollywood couples who should make their relationship official this Valentine’s Day

MUMBAI: Valentine’s Day is tomorrow and we are sure many of you might have already planned special things for your loved one. Well, even when it comes to Bollywood, many celebs will be posting special messages for their partners, husbands, and wives on social media. But, we clearly have a few celebs who are rumouredly in a relationship but haven’t made it official.

So, today, let’s look at the list of rumoured Bollywood couples who should make it official this Valentine’s Day…

Aditya Roy Kapur – Ananya Panday

So, there has been a buzz that Aditya and Ananya are dating each other. Well, they haven’t been spotted much together, but in Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar also hinted that there’s something brewing between them.

Vijay Deverakonda – Rashmika Mandanna

The rumours of their relationship have been doing the rounds on social media for the past couple of years. They are also spotted at the same location but not together. We are sure their fans are eagerly waiting for them to make it official.

Tamannaah Bhatia – Vijay Varma

The rumours of them dating started doing the rounds during New Year’s. Reportedly, they were spotted kissing each other in Goa. However, Tamannaah and Vijay have not spoken up about it.

Disha Patani – Aleksander Alex

A few months ago, it was reported that Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have parted ways. Now, Disha is spotted with Aleksander Alex, and netizens have been speculating that she is the actress’ new boyfriend.

Janhvi Kapoor – Shikhar Pahariya

So, reportedly Janhvi and Shikhar were dating each other a few years ago, but they parted ways. Now, from the past couple of months, the two are spotted together multiple times and netizens have been wondering whether they are back together.

