Rumoured Bollywood couples who should make their relationship official this Valentine’s Day

Ananda Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna, and more rumoured couples who should make it official this Valentine’s Day. Check out the list below…
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/13/2023 - 13:58
movie_image: 
Rumoured Bollywood couples who should make their relationship official this Valentine’s Day

MUMBAI: Valentine’s Day is tomorrow and we are sure many of you might have already planned special things for your loved one. Well, even when it comes to Bollywood, many celebs will be posting special messages for their partners, husbands, and wives on social media. But, we clearly have a few celebs who are rumouredly in a relationship but haven’t made it official.

So, today, let’s look at the list of rumoured Bollywood couples who should make it official this Valentine’s Day…

Aditya Roy Kapur – Ananya Panday

So, there has been a buzz that Aditya and Ananya are dating each other. Well, they haven’t been spotted much together, but in Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar also hinted that there’s something brewing between them.

Also Read: From Ananya Panday to Kiara Advani, check them out in stylish one-shoulder dresses

Vijay Deverakonda – Rashmika Mandanna

The rumours of their relationship have been doing the rounds on social media for the past couple of years. They are also spotted at the same location but not together. We are sure their fans are eagerly waiting for them to make it official.

Tamannaah Bhatia – Vijay Varma

The rumours of them dating started doing the rounds during New Year’s. Reportedly, they were spotted kissing each other in Goa. However, Tamannaah and Vijay have not spoken up about it.

Disha Patani – Aleksander Alex

A few months ago, it was reported that Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have parted ways. Now, Disha is spotted with Aleksander Alex, and netizens have been speculating that she is the actress’ new boyfriend.

Janhvi Kapoor – Shikhar Pahariya

So, reportedly Janhvi and Shikhar were dating each other a few years ago, but they parted ways. Now, from the past couple of months, the two are spotted together multiple times and netizens have been wondering whether they are back together.

Also Read: No Kollywood for Janhvi Kapoor, confirms father Boney Kapoor

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Ananya Panday Aditya Roy Kapur Vijay Deverakonda Rashmika Mandanna Tamannaah Bhatia Vijay Varma Disha Patani Aleksander Alex Janhvi Kapoor Shikhar Pahariya TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/13/2023 - 13:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Check out the inside glimpses of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding party
MUMBAI: No doubt the current buzz of the town is Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding and we can see many...
Before Shehzada releases, here's a look at how much Kartik Aaryan's last few films collected at the box office
MUMBAI :Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada is all set to hit the big screens on 17th February 2023. The movie was earlier...
Exclusive! Anupamaa: Kinjal returns back to work; Baa taunts her
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein: Samrat finds Mohit and Ishani, they refuse to return
MUMBAI :StarPlus’s daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Spoiler Alert! Junooniyat: Jahaan and Elaahi cross paths as they have a deep rooted connection
MUMBAI: Colors channel is here with a new show Junooniyat. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions is...
Recent Stories
Check out the inside glimpses of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding party
Check out the inside glimpses of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding party

Latest Video

Related Stories
Check out the inside glimpses of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding party
Check out the inside glimpses of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding party
Before Shehzada releases, here's a look at how much Kartik Aaryan's last few films collected at the box office
Before Shehzada releases, here's a look at how much Kartik Aaryan's last few films collected at the box office
Jawan, a perfect pan-India film in the making?
Jawan, a perfect pan-India film in the making?
Hotness Alert! Here are times Torbaaz actress Lizaa Malik raised temperature with her hot looks
Hotness Alert! Here are times Torbaaz actress Lizaa Malik raised temperature with her hot looks
Allu Arjun to make his Bollywood debut in this Shah Rukh Khan film?
Allu Arjun to make his Bollywood debut in this Shah Rukh Khan film?
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani groove to Kala Chashma along with her brother and other guests at their grand Mumbai receptio
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani groove to Kala Chashma along with her brother and other guests at their grand Mumbai reception