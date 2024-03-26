Ruslaan actress Sushrii Mishraa redefines beauty all over again in this new photoshoot

All eyes for the actress Sushrii Mishraa as she is looking supremely hot and extremely beautiful in these new set of pictures
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 03/26/2024 - 15:51
movie_image: 
Sushrii Mishraa

MUMBAI: Actress Sushrii Mishraa is all set to make her acting debut with the movie Ruslaan, the teaser of the movie is out along with the new posters where we see the actress Sushrii Mishraa looking super hot, indeed just by her glimpses in the teaser and few posters the actress has managed to grab the attention and set the internet on fire. Indeed she has managed to grab the attention just by her looks and we all are waiting to see the actress in the movie Ruslaan.

Over the time Sushrii Mishraa has been blessing the internet feed with her sizzling pictures and setting the gram on fire, the actress has once again managed to set the gram on fire and raised the temperature all over the internet with her new series of pictures.

Also read- Ruslaan: Aayush Sharma comes with great intensity and POWERFUL ACTION in the latest teaser, check it out


Indeed actress Sushrii Mishraa is looking super hot and extremely cute in these pictures. These clicks of the actress have our hearts and she has managed to attract the eyeballs once again with these super hot pictures. She is the perfect combination of hotness and cuteness and we shall look forward to seeing more of the actress Sushrii Mishraa in the coming time.

What are your views on the actress Sushrii Mishraa and how will you rate her for her hotness, do let us know in the comment section below.

Ruslaan is directed by Katyayan Shivpuri and produced by Ilkin Mahammadli, K.K. Radhamohan under Filming Azerbaijan, Sri Sathya Sai Arts. Ruslaan will be releasing on big screens on 26th April

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Ruslaan: Aayush Sharma and Sushrii Mishraa groove to the beats of new single ‘Taade’

 
 

Sushrii Mishraa Sushrii Mishraa fans Sushrii Mishraa hot Sushrii Mishraa sexy RUSLAAN Jagapathi Babu Vidya Malvade Aayush Sharma Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 03/26/2024 - 15:51

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Titanic: Famous floating door that saved Kate Winslet’s Rose, sold at THIS Whopping price at an auction
MUMBAI: The 1997 Blockbuster and classic Hollywood films of all times Titanic will never be forgotten. The film had a...
Ruslaan actress Sushrii Mishraa redefines beauty all over again in this new photoshoot
MUMBAI: Actress Sushrii Mishraa is all set to make her acting debut with the movie Ruslaan, the teaser of the movie is...
Varun Dhawan gets furious at ground staff for kicking a dog during IPL match, ‘dog isn’t a football’
MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan who is one of the well known actors of the Hindi Film industry recently lost his cool when he saw...
7 new on screen pairings we’re looking forward to seeing
MUMBAI: Get ready for some fresh faces lighting up the silver screen! Here are 7 exciting new on-screen pairings that...
Teri Meri Doriyaann SPOILER: OMG! Simran decides not to forgive Angad
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
Power Couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta Add One More Feather To Their Cap As Their Show Udaariyaan, Creates A Milestone Of 1000 Episodes!
MUMBAI: Produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, Udaariyaan has captivated viewers with its gripping and intriguing...
Recent Stories
Titanic
Titanic: Famous floating door that saved Kate Winslet’s Rose, sold at THIS Whopping price at an auction
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Titanic
Titanic: Famous floating door that saved Kate Winslet’s Rose, sold at THIS Whopping price at an auction
Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan gets furious at ground staff for kicking a dog during IPL match, ‘dog isn’t a football’
screen pairings
7 new on screen pairings we’re looking forward to seeing
Natasha Diddee
Natasha Diddee, food blogger with no stomach aka ‘Gutless Foodie’ passes away at 50
Kanguva
Netizens hail the teaser of Suriya starrer 'Kanguva', saying, "Kanguva looks like a very wild story"
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff arrive with another dose of fist-thumping desh bhakti