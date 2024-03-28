Ruslaan: Sushrii Mishra’s MESMERISING new look is sure to melt your heart

MUMBAI : Ruslaan is a Hindi movie, produced by KK Radhamohan, under the banner of Sri Sathya Sai Arts, starring Aayush Sharma as the lead, co-starring debutante Sushrii Mishraa along with Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malavade in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Karan L. Butani and produced by Sri Satya Sai Arts. The movie is set to release on 26th April this year.

Talking about the movie, there has been a lot of buzz around it as it has high-octane action sequences and picturesque shoot locations in addition to the irresistible charm, innate swag and style of Aayush Sharma. Earlier, the makers released the teaser of the movie which received a lot of appreciation.

Later when they released a single ‘Taade’ from the movie, it created a new buzz as the audience loved watching Aayush Sharma with Sushrii Mishraa.

Talking about Sushrii Mishraa, the actress will be seen playing the lead in the movie. Sushrii is a model-turned-actress who was crowned Femina Miss India United Continents 2015 and represented India at the Miss United Continents pageant in 2015 where she became the 3rd runner-up.

The model-turned-actress made her debut with the SRK and Anushka Sharma starrer Zero where Sushrii Mishraa played a role opposite Abhay Deol. She also appeared in the movie Malaal. As a matter of fact, Sushrii Mishraa is a certified scuba diver and is trained in both Kathak and Bollywood styles with aerial silks.

Now, the actress has posted some really attractive pictures of hers on social media where a lot of people in the audience are praising the actress. Take a look at the pictures below:

As we can see in the pictures, Sushrii Mishraa can really make you fall instantly in love with her.

