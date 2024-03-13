Sabarmati Report: After 12th Fail, Vikrant Massey all set to play another real-life character

MUMBAI: Vikrant Massey is one of the most talented actors we have in the Indian entertainment industry. He started his journey with the TV show Dhoom Machaao Dhoom, and has been a part of many successful TV shows like Dharam Veer, Balika Vadhu, and others since then. In 2013, he made his Bollywood debut with a supporting role in Lootera, and the actor has surely come a long way as he is now doing lead roles in movies and web series.

Vikrant who is basking in the glory of her last film 12th Fail, which was a stupendous success, will soon be seen in another real-life character in Sabarmati Report. Vikrant will be playing the role of a news anchor who unravels the events of a real-life incident.

Vikrant has a knack of playing amazing roles be it OTT or films.

