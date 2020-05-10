Sachin Sanghvi: 'Rangreza' an attempt to help people find calm in chaos

MUMBAI: Amid lockdown, Sachin Sanghvi, of the music composer duo Sachin-Jigar, has come out with a soulful sufi number, "Rangreza", with the idea of bringing back tranquility to the listeners' minds.

Sachin has shot the entire video with the help of his family at home.

"The police and the medics are the real heroes of this battle against the virus and I salute them. As a musician, 'Rangreza' is my attempt to help people find some calm in this chaos. The song is a prayer to the almighty to help us find the peace within ourselves so that peace can prevail at large," Sachin said.

The number is composed, written and sung by Sachin.

The duo Sachin-Jigar have delivered many musical hits in "ABCD" franchise, "F.A.L.T.U.", "Finding Fanny", "Badlapur", "Stree", and "Street Dancer 3D".