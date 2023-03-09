SAD! Babil Khan opens up about his father Irrfan Khan; Says 'He left before he...'

MUMBAI: The subject of Babil's earlier remark that he couldn't discuss his job with his father was brought up. Babil clarified that by saying, "He left before he could see me grow. He left before I could make him proud you know. I wish he was there to see where I have come as a human being, not professionally, just as a human being."

Babil was questioned in the same interview if he considered how Irrfan would respond to his script choices. He stated, "No bro, abhi pehle hi kitta pressure hai. (No bro, I already have a lot of pressure)."

He also discussed his past experiences in the field. According to Babil, Friday Night Plan was his fourth picture and Qala was his first. He said that his father's protective awning had disappeared in the meanwhile.

Babil acknowledged during Qala that the entire procedure had him feeling quite anxious. Khan added, "Now the changes are much different, now the changes are about exploration of character, being able to execute certain things that you intellectualize."

Babil's debut film, 'Qala' debuted on OTT in 2022. Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee played the lead characters. The score and the acting in this Anvita Dutt-directed film received particularly high accolades from the critics.

Babil's upcoming acting project is the comedy-drama Friday Night Plan, which also stars Juhi Chawla and Medha Rana. On September 1st, Netflix will release it.

On April 28, 2020, Irrfan Khan underwent treatment for a colon infection at a hospital in Mumbai. At the age of 53, he died on April 29. Four days prior to his death, his mother had passed away. In addition to his two kids Babil and Ayaan, Irrfan was survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar.

