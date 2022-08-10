Sad! Bollywood directors who passed away while they were still working on a project

From Raj Kapoor to Pradeep Sarkar, many filmmakers passed away while they were working on a project. Read on to know more...
Raj Kapoor

MUMBAI: A lot of times it has happened that an actor passes away even before a movie is complete and another actor is roped in to replace him or her. But, this also happens with filmmakers.

A lot of directors passed away while they were still working on a project and couldn’t see their final work on the big screen. Check out the list below...

Raj Kapoor (Henna)

Veteran actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor had started shooting for Rishi Kapoor and Zeba Bakhtiar starrer Henna. But, he passed away during the filming, and later Randhir Kapoor stepped into his father’s shoes to complete the movie.

Yash Chopra (Jab Tak Hai Jaan)

Yash Chopra had wrapped up the shooting of Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Tak Hai Jaan. But reportedly, he wanted to add some scenes from the Swiss Alps to the title track of the film, but the shooting was cancelled due to his demise. Later, the movie was released as it was shot by Chopra.

Neeraj Vora (Hera Pheri 3)

Hera Pheri 3 was announced a few years ago with Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty. The film was being directed by Neeraj Vora, but after the shoot started it was put on a backburner for many reasons. While Neeraj was working on the project, he suffered a stroke and went into coma, and after a year passed away.

Pradeep Sarkar (Noti Binodini biopic)

Pradeep Sarkar was supposed to direct Kangana Ranaut in Noti Binodini biopic. But, even before the film went on the floors, he passed away. However, the pre-production work had already started.   

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

