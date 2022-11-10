Sad! Child star Rahul Koli passes away days before his Oscar nominated film ‘Last Film Show’ releases

MUMBAI : India’s official entry into the 95th Academy Awards in the best feature film category ‘Last Film Show’ (Chhellow Show in Gujarati), is all set to release on 14th October 2022. The film depicts the memoirs of the film’s director Pan Nalin, when he visited Gujarat and his experiences as a kid.

Also Read- Pan Nalin's 'Chhello Show' to open Spotlight section at Robert De Niro's Tribeca fest

This is a matter of great pride and joy for India as well as the actors who are a part of the movie. Sadly one of the child stars in the film, Rahul Koli passed away a few days before he could see himself on the big screen.

Rahul was diagnosed with leukemia and was getting treatment for it for the last 4 months. He was first taken to Jamnagar after getting a fever, which wouldn’t come down. He was then shifted to Ahmedabad for further hospitalization. Unfortunately the talented little boy succumbed to cancer and died on 2nd October 2022.

Rahul’s father Ramu Kohli couldn't hold back his tears and said, “On Sunday, October 2nd, he had his breakfast and after repeated bouts of fever in the following hours, Rahul vomited blood thrice. And just like that my child was no more. Our family is devastated. But we will watch his Last Film Show together on the release day on October 14 after we perform his final purification rituals.”

Also Read- Asit Modi on Gujarati film 'Chhello Show' representing India in Oscars

The inconsolable father further added, “We are poor but Rahul’s dream meant everything to us. We had to sell our rickshaw for his treatment, but when the film crew realized, they got the rickshaw back for us. “

Director Pan Nalin got emotional and said, “We have been with the family looking after Rahul for weeks, but in the end, he could not be saved.”

Last Film Show is distributed in India by Roy Kapur Films in association with PVR. The film will also be released in USA, France, Japan and Italy on 14th October 2022. The film stars Bhavin Rabari, Richa Meena, Bhavesh Shrimali and Dipen Raval. It is bankrolled by Dheer Momaya's Jugaad Motion Picture, Nalin's Monsoon Films and Marc Duale's Stranger88 in co-production along with Virginie Lacombe's Virginie Films and Eric Dupont's Incognito films.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more news and updates.

Credit- TOI