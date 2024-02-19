Sad! Dangal actress Suhani Bhatnagar’s father Puneet explains the real cause of her death; mother breaks down saying she never informed Aamir Khan of her illness

MUMBAI: In a shocking turn of events, young actress Suhani Bhatnagar who played the role of a young Babita Phogat in the Aamir Khan starrer Dangal has sadly passed away. As per reports, the 19 year old actress was undergoing treatment for fluid accumulation in her body. Her death brought the entire film fraternity to a standstill.

Suhani’s father who is still struggling to cope up with the news of his teenage daughter’s untimely demise explained the real cause of her death. In a heartbreaking account, he said, “She started developing swelling on her hand a couple of months ago, we took her to several dermatologists, but nothing was diagnosed. Later we took her to AIIMS, where she was diagnosed with Dermatomyositis. As part of treatment, she was given steroids, which later developed infections and her body started producing fluids. Due to fluids, her lungs collapsed, and she succumbed to it. She was declared dead yesterday in the evening.”

Suhani’s devastated mom broke down thinking of her beautiful daughter who is no more and said, “Aamir Khan was always supportive of her but we had shared nothing about her disease with anyone including him (Aamir Khan)… She was a brilliant girl and wanted to excel in everything that she did… She started developing swelling on her hand but we thought that it was just a skin disease… We took her to a few dermatologists but nothing helped. When we admitted her to AIIMS, she was diagnosed with Dermatomyositis. While treatment she got an infection and her body started producing fluids that collapsed her lungs and she succumbed to it.”

Suhani was an overnight star after Dangal in 2016. She never appeared in any other films after that but wanted to pursue a career in Mass Media and Journalism.

Credit- Indiaforums, BollywoodLife